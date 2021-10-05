×
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18 date revealed

The date and timing for MCC 18 has been revealed (Image via Noxcrew)
Rohan Jaiswal
ANALYST
Modified Oct 05, 2021 11:20 AM IST
News

Noxcrew has finally announced the date for the next Minecraft Championship (MCC). Fans can expect Noxcrew to design new Halloween-themed maps and new mini-games as the event will occur close to the end of October.

For readers who are unaware, the Minecraft Championship is a monthly based tournament in which forty Minecraft streamers and YouTubers are invited to form ten teams and compete against each other. They play quite a few different mini-games and earn points based on their performance.

Noxcrew announces the official date for Minecraft Championship 18

What's fun, spooky, and is taking place on October 23rd? 🎃MC Championship 18 💀 https://t.co/5OpxxKLgex

The official date for the 18th iteration of the Minecraft Championship is October 23 and the timing is 8.00 pm BST as usual. Converted timings for some other time zones are 12.30 am IST (Wednesday), 12.00 pm PST, and 2.00 pm CST.

Unless the organizers decide to cut down the total number of games that will be played, the event should last at least two hours.

Where to watch MCC once the event starts?

Noxcrew has its Twitch channel where all MCCs are streamed live. The content is streamed and commentated at, by the admins of the event. Here's the link for their Twitch channel.

Who won the last MCC?

👑 Our MCC 17 winners are the Orange Ocelots! 👑@falsesymmetry @GrianMC @PeteZahHutt @SB_737 Is that the best finale we've ever had?! https://t.co/cMzFagcSoW

After a dominating performance, Team Orange Ocelots, consisting of Grian, PeteZahHutt, FalseSymmetry, and SB737, took the crown at MCC 17. Orange Ocelots had over three thousand points more than runner-up Team Pink Parrots.

Here's the full leaderboard:

1st: Team Orange Ocelots (23413)

  • Grian
  • PeteZahHutt
  • FalseSymmetry
  • SB737

2nd: Team Pink Parrots (20232)

  • Illumina
  • KryticZeuz
  • Vixella
  • Fruitberries

3rd: Team Yellow Yaks (19448)

  • Ranboo
  • Shubble
  • Smajor
  • Wilbur Soot

4th: Team Lime Llamas (19008)

  • GeminiTay
  • fWhip
  • Quig
  • SolidarityGaming

5th: Team Red Rabbits (17471)

  • Sapnap
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Tubbo
  • vGumiho

6th: Team Purple Pandas (16369)

  • HBomb94
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Renthedog
  • cubfan135

7th: Team Cyan Coyotes (16155)

  • Dream
  • Karl Jacobs
  • TommyInnit
  • Ponk

8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (14294)

  • Eret
  • KaraCorvus
  • Antfrost
  • CaptainSparklez

9th: Team Green Geckos (12076)

  • 5up
  • Jack Manifold
  • Nihachu
  • Punz

10th: Team Blue Bats (9947)

  • King_Burren
  • Sneegsnag
  • Ph1LzA
  • Wisp

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
