Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18 date revealed

Noxcrew has finally announced the date for the next Minecraft Championship (MCC). Fans can expect Noxcrew to design new Halloween-themed maps and new mini-games as the event will occur close to the end of October.

For readers who are unaware, the Minecraft Championship is a monthly based tournament in which forty Minecraft streamers and YouTubers are invited to form ten teams and compete against each other. They play quite a few different mini-games and earn points based on their performance.

Noxcrew announces the official date for Minecraft Championship 18

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ What's fun, spooky, and is taking place on October 23rd? 🎃MC Championship 18 💀 What's fun, spooky, and is taking place on October 23rd? 🎃MC Championship 18 💀 https://t.co/5OpxxKLgex

The official date for the 18th iteration of the Minecraft Championship is October 23 and the timing is 8.00 pm BST as usual. Converted timings for some other time zones are 12.30 am IST (Wednesday), 12.00 pm PST, and 2.00 pm CST.

Unless the organizers decide to cut down the total number of games that will be played, the event should last at least two hours.

Where to watch MCC once the event starts?

Noxcrew has its Twitch channel where all MCCs are streamed live. The content is streamed and commentated at, by the admins of the event. Here's the link for their Twitch channel.

Who won the last MCC?

After a dominating performance, Team Orange Ocelots, consisting of Grian, PeteZahHutt, FalseSymmetry, and SB737, took the crown at MCC 17. Orange Ocelots had over three thousand points more than runner-up Team Pink Parrots.

Here's the full leaderboard:

1st: Team Orange Ocelots (23413)

Grian

PeteZahHutt

FalseSymmetry

SB737

2nd: Team Pink Parrots (20232)

Illumina

KryticZeuz

Vixella

Fruitberries

3rd: Team Yellow Yaks (19448)

Ranboo

Shubble

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

4th: Team Lime Llamas (19008)

GeminiTay

fWhip

Quig

SolidarityGaming

5th: Team Red Rabbits (17471)

Sapnap

GeorgeNotFound

Tubbo

vGumiho

6th: Team Purple Pandas (16369)

HBomb94

InTheLittleWood

Renthedog

cubfan135

7th: Team Cyan Coyotes (16155)

Dream

Karl Jacobs

TommyInnit

Ponk

8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (14294)

Eret

KaraCorvus

Antfrost

CaptainSparklez

9th: Team Green Geckos (12076)

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

10th: Team Blue Bats (9947)

King_Burren

Sneegsnag

Ph1LzA

Wisp

