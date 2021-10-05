Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18 date revealed

Noxcrew has finally announced the date for the next Minecraft Championship (MCC). Fans can expect Noxcrew to design new Halloween-themed maps and new mini-games as the event will occur close to the end of October.
For readers who are unaware, the Minecraft Championship is a monthly based tournament in which forty Minecraft streamers and YouTubers are invited to form ten teams and compete against each other. They play quite a few different mini-games and earn points based on their performance.
Noxcrew announces the official date for Minecraft Championship 18
The official date for the 18th iteration of the Minecraft Championship is October 23 and the timing is 8.00 pm BST as usual. Converted timings for some other time zones are 12.30 am IST (Wednesday), 12.00 pm PST, and 2.00 pm CST.
Unless the organizers decide to cut down the total number of games that will be played, the event should last at least two hours.
Where to watch MCC once the event starts?
Noxcrew has its Twitch channel where all MCCs are streamed live. The content is streamed and commentated at, by the admins of the event. Here's the link for their Twitch channel.
Who won the last MCC?
After a dominating performance, Team Orange Ocelots, consisting of Grian, PeteZahHutt, FalseSymmetry, and SB737, took the crown at MCC 17. Orange Ocelots had over three thousand points more than runner-up Team Pink Parrots.
Here's the full leaderboard:
1st: Team Orange Ocelots (23413)
- Grian
- PeteZahHutt
- FalseSymmetry
- SB737
2nd: Team Pink Parrots (20232)
- Illumina
- KryticZeuz
- Vixella
- Fruitberries
3rd: Team Yellow Yaks (19448)
- Ranboo
- Shubble
- Smajor
- Wilbur Soot
4th: Team Lime Llamas (19008)
- GeminiTay
- fWhip
- Quig
- SolidarityGaming
5th: Team Red Rabbits (17471)
- Sapnap
- GeorgeNotFound
- Tubbo
- vGumiho
6th: Team Purple Pandas (16369)
- HBomb94
- InTheLittleWood
- Renthedog
- cubfan135
7th: Team Cyan Coyotes (16155)
- Dream
- Karl Jacobs
- TommyInnit
- Ponk
8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (14294)
- Eret
- KaraCorvus
- Antfrost
- CaptainSparklez
9th: Team Green Geckos (12076)
- 5up
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
- Punz
Also Read
10th: Team Blue Bats (9947)
- King_Burren
- Sneegsnag
- Ph1LzA
- Wisp
Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!