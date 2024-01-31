Minecraft Godzilla DLC comes with four gameplay modes and two quests inspired by original films

With multiple new additions to the game coming in the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang has added to the excitement with the reveal of the new Godzilla vs Kong DLC, and contrary to what was expected, the DLC comes jam-packed with lots of content that include four new gameplay modes and two quests.

What’s even more interesting is that they are not just run-of-the-mill quests but very well-designed quests and gameplay modes that are closely knit to the Godzilla franchise. Here’s everything you need to know about the DLC pack and how to get it.

Minecraft Godzilla vs Kong DLC: Details

Godzilla theater (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Godzilla vs Kong DLC has surprised everyone owing to the size of its content. Japanese studios Team-KYO and Impress have put a lot of effort into it. Once downloaded, the players will start their gameplay in a theater.

The theater will house different memorabilia items that explain the history of this giant lizard. Not just that, players can also see how the Godzilla evolved over the years through high-tech hologram models. Even the theater that houses these models is a well-designed place that looks more like a lab.

Coming to the most important part of the DLC, it comes with four gameplay modes and two quests that support multiplayer. One of the quests involves running away from the Godzilla as it destroys the city. But this is not just a simple escape-the-space game.

Godzilla vs King Ghidorah (image via Mojang Studios)

Players must avoid the deadly heat rays from the lizard while collecting food and resources to sustain themselves. There are also additional points for saving other people, which is great for multiplayer mode, as the points can determine who wins the game.

While the first quest will test the players' running and collecting abilities, the second quest is all about building. It requires players to build walls around the monster to contain its destruction.

Saving the city from destruction would allow players to collect valuable resources and powerful weapons. Why would players need weapons? Players can actually attack Godzilla and kill it, although it would take an enormous amount of effort.

Not much has been revealed about the four gameplay modes but as seen in the promotional photos, players can play as Godzilla and fight Kong and even King Ghidorah.

The DLC is available in the Minecraft Marketplace to download and start playing.

