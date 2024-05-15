Minecraft goes on sale on all major platforms for the 15th anniversary

Mojang Studios is currently celebrating Minecraft's 15th anniversary. The Swedish game developers started working on the sandbox game back in 2009 and officially released it in 2011. They recently released a promotional video teasing all the new goodies they will be offering the community to celebrate this milestone.

To start the celebration off, they have slashed the prices of all their titles on all platforms.

Mojang Studios celebrate Minecraft's 15th anniversary by slashing prices on every platform

Discounted prices for Mojang Studios titles on every platform

Microsoft Store showcasing the anniversary sale on all games and DLCs. (Image via Microsoft Store)

Every game that Mojang Studios develops runs on various devices and gaming consoles. Though the sandbox game first ran on Windows, it later expanded to Mac, Linux, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Android, iOS, and more. Even the newer titles from them run on all gaming consoles out there.

Here is a list of all games and their slashed Standard Editions prices:

Minecraft Java & Bedrock Standard Edition

Windows/Mac/Linux - $14.99

Xbox - $9.99

PlayStation - $19.99

Nintendo - $19.99

iOS - $1.99

Android - $6.99

Minecraft Dungeons Standard Edition

Windows - $9.99

Xbox - $9.99

PlayStation - $19.99

Nintendo - $19.99

Minecraft Legends Standard Edition

Windows - $19.99

PlayStation - $39.99

Xbox - $19.99

It is worth mentioning that the Deluxe Editions and various DLCs of the game have also been discounted. As of now, there is no confirmation of how long the sale has existed. However, since Mojang Studios has planned to celebrate Minecraft's15th anniversary for 15 days, there is a strong chance that the game will be on sale for a fortnight.

Other goodies Mojang Studios have offered to celebrate their game's 15th anniversary

Expand Tweet

Mojang Studios initially released two trailers: one animated, and one live-action, to commence the anniversary celebrations. In the trailers, they teased what the playerbase can expect in the next 15 days.

Throughout the celebration, they will reveal and offer loads of new features and special goodies. From free minecoins to real-life hoodies, the Swedish developers have a lot in store. The online Minecraft Store recently cataloged new hoodies, gift cards, t-shirts, posters, leggings, and more.

The game's official social media accounts also revealed that they will be giving away one free Character Creator item in Bedrock Edition every day for 15 days.