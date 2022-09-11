When is Minecraft Live 2022? Date, details, and everything you need to know

The logo of the Minecraft Live event, over an in-game background (Image via Minecraft)

This late into 2022, there was a fear in the Minecraft community that there would not be a Live event until early 2023. However, these fears were put to rest during Minecraft Now on August 25, 2022. Mojang confirmed Live 2022 for October 15, noon EDT.

With update 1.19 being out for a few months now, the entire community has been waiting for Mojang to announce what is next for the game, especially after some major backlash due to the chat moderation changes from 1.19.1 and 1.19.2.

Minecraft Live 2022 expected to announce new additions

During a section of MC Now that revolved around answering questions, Agnes not only revealed that there would be a live event before the end of 2022, but she also revealed exactly when the event would happen. In a clip circulating on Twitter, Agnes revealed that the event should occur on October 15, 2022.

A recent announcement from Mojang, alongside a trailer for the event on the game's official YouTube channel, confirmed the time and date. The trailer also confirmed that there will be a mob vote during the event. Voting will not happen over Twitter but in the game, on the Launcher, or via the game's official website. The vote will open on October 14 and will be open for 24 hours.

There is also a section of the trailer featuring mobs from and in the MC Legends art style, with the words “Sneak Peaks” at the top of the screen, heavily implying that there will be some news and reveals centered around the upcoming spin-off.

Minecraft Live vs Now

The logos of the Now and the Live events (Image via Mojang)

There are two different events centered around the game with very similar names, making it hard to keep the two events straight. Thankfully, the events are different enough to stand out if players are familiar with the differences.

The major difference between the events is the level of community involvement. The Live events feature community interaction in the form of mob votes. But Now has more community involvement. A Q&A segment and a dedicated section highlight community build and fan art.

Live is typically used to announce major updates and upcoming features. Now is often used to add details to developers' announcements at events like Live.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen