Minecraft Now August will feature boss vote

Minecraft Now is a series of livestreams recently introduced by Mojang Studios. Through these livestreams, the company aims to be upfront about the developments, changes, and ideas it wants to bring to the game. Players can learn all about what's inside the minds of the developers.

This month's livestream will be hosted by Vu, Anna, Ingela, Cameron, and Agnes. It will also feature an exclusive tour of Anna’s art museum on Spawnpoint, the official Mojang server.

Here's what Mojang had to say about the livestream:

"This month’s episode will feature an exclusive tour of Anna’s art museum on Spawnpoint, the official Mojang Studios server. Ingela and Agnes will build a beautiful tribute to their favorite mob, and we’re also taking a look at some amazing community art featuring mangroves."

However, the highlight of the livestream is the live boss vote, which will decide whether guests will fight against the Wither or the Ender Dragon. Players can join a Bedrock server in Minecraft Preview to vote.

Minecraft Now is already a pretty interactive event for Mojang and players. It has a live chat in which players can communicate with those involved in the livestream.

This vote will take that interactivity to another level. During the broadcast, the vote will be held, and the winning boss will be the one that the guests will fight against.

Get interactive for tomorrow's Minecraft Now stream: Join our Bedrock server in Minecraft Preview and vote who you want the crew to battle, the Ender Dragon or the Wither!

The Wither is a challenging mob due to its incredible strength and health capacity. However, the Ender Dragon is the final boss of the game and can regenerate health throughout the battle.

The first Minecraft Now livestream was hosted in December 2021, when the 1.18 update was showcased. In February's livestream, frogs and other aspects of the 1.19 update were showcased.

Minecraft Now August: Bedrock server availability, date and time of vote

As mentioned earlier, players can join a Bedrock server to vote in Minecraft Now August:

"The Bedrock server is available on Windows and Xbox in Minecraft Preview, which can be found in the Windows Store, Xbox Store, and Xbox Games Pass subscription. If you participate in the Minecraft beta on Android, you can also access this server!"

This website has all the information on how to join a beta for those who haven't done so before.

The vote has already begun. It started at about noon EST on August 24. It will be active for 24 hours and 15 minutes, giving players plenty of time to jump in and vote for which mob they want to see terrorize guests on the upcoming livestream.

The livestream will take place at about noon EST tomorrow, August 25. For more information, players can visit the official Mojang website.

