Minecraft player creates incredible Warden-themed castle

The Warden is arguably the scariest hostile mob in Minecraft. It is the first blind mob that only spawns if players make too much noise while moving through the Deep Dark biome and activate sculk sensors and shriekers. The Deep Dark and Ancient City structure are essentially home to this extremely overpowered mob. Though the Ancient City looks stunning when compared to other structures in the game, the community has almost always come up with much better alternatives.

Recently, a Redditor showcased how beautiful a Warden-related structure can look.

Minecraft Redditor showcases Warden-themed castle

A Redditor by the name of 'u/dancsa222' recently posted a picture of a magnificent Warden-themed castle they created. It was absolutely stunning to witness since it was massive and had the perfect color palette to fit the mob and the Deep Dark biome.

The castle was made up of many variants of warped stem blocks, prismarine blocks, and blackstone blocks. Additionally, it also had the Warden right at the doorstep, which made the overall picture even spookier. Everything was enhanced even more with shaders as well.

Users react to Warden-themed castle created by Minecraft Redditor

These massive structures almost always get a lot of attention on the Minecraft subreddit, especially because the creator spent so long building them. Though this post about a Warden castle was not the most famous on the page, it still received more than 500 upvotes and several comments.

Most Redditors were simply impressed by the look of the castle. They praised the structure and the original poster for building it. One comment rightfully said how underrated this post was, expressing that it should get more upvotes and views.

A few users also wanted a schematic or a world download from the original poster. Another one asked about the shaders that the original poster used while taking the screenshot. The creator of the Warden Castle revealed that they were using a new shader called Rethinking Voxels.

Apart from that, there were a few comments that compared the castle to other structures seen in famous film and comic franchises. One mentioned Minas Morgul from the famous Lord of the Rings film series, while another mentioned Wayne Manor from DC Comics.

Even though the post has not yet received thousands of reactions from the subreddit, whoever saw the Warden-themed structure appreciated it and praised the original poster. The post continues to gather a few views, upvotes, and comments.