Minecraft player discovers tiny Cherry Grove biome 

Cherry Grove is a brand new Minecraft biome that was recently added to the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. Soon after its introduction by Mojang, thousands of players instantly fell in love. This biome is generated at higher altitudes, usually on hills, and consists of beautiful pin cherry trees and pink petals. After the update's release, many started sharing screenshots of how they found Cherry Grove.

Recently, a player found an extremely unique Cherry Grove biome that could be the smallest in the entire game.

Minecraft Redditor showcases potentially the smallest Cherry Grove biome

A Redditor by the name of "u/FrenkySS" posted two pictures of one of the smallest Cherry Grove biomes ever created in the realm. Since the pictures were taken from far away, where the player was flying with Elytra, the biome looked even smaller.

Upon further inspection, it appears that the biome only contains one cherry tree and a few blocks of pink petals around it. Apart from that, it was completely surrounded by plains and forest biomes.

Since there are countless combinations and configurations in which a Minecraft world can be created, there could be even smaller Cherry Grove biomes. Furthermore, other players could have found a smaller biome but did not post it anywhere on the internet. However, it's safe to say this is one of the smallest, if not the smallest.

Users react to a tiny Cherry Grove biome discovered by a Minecraft player

These kinds of unique biome generation finds are always popular on the game's subreddit. So, within a day, the post received more than a thousand upvotes and loads of comments. People spoke about whether this is officially the smallest Cherry Grove and discussed what can be built around it.

One Redditor suggested building a courtyard or any structure around it so that it could be a centerpiece since it only has one tree. The original poster replied to this comment and stated that they would build a sanctuary around it.

There were some people joking around about how a player found a Cherry Grove biome in this economy, year, and part of the world. This was in relation to how small the biome was.

A few Redditors also discussed how it is not the smallest Cherry Grove biome. Another user even sent a screenshot of a biome that was as small as this, with only one cherry tree.

Minecraft Redditors were fascinated to see a tiny Cherry Grove biome but were aware of how common it can be.