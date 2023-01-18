Minecraft player's Effortless Building mod receives praise on Reddit

Though players can easily place and break blocks in Minecraft, building structures can become a chore once they take on a much bigger project that will include thousands of blocks; however, since the game has been out for so long, the community has come up with several mods that help players build with ease. One of these was recently showcased on Minecraft's official subreddit.

A Redditor, "u/Requios9," posted a video on the subreddit showcasing their own mod for placing and removing blocks in the game. In the video, the player can easily create a wall of wooden planks by simply dragging the mouse across the area. They also created a floor with randomized blocks to give it a more authentic look.

The mod's name is Effortless Building, and the original poster showcased a new effect they've been working on for the mod. The video also shows a custom GUI where the player selects the type of generation they want to create next. It includes generations like walls, lines of blocks, cubes, and even spheres.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's Effortless Building mod

The mod showcased in the original poster is quite famous on the CurseForge website, with over two million downloads; hence, when people saw the creator post a new update, members of the subreddit loved it. Within a day, the post received over 21,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The original poster commented on the post and posted a link to their Minecraft mod. One Redditor inquired whether the mod is compatible with the Fabric Modding API, to which the original poster responded with another link to the Fabric version; however, they mentioned that the Fabric version is being worked on by another developer.

Several Redditors pointed out how the original poster created the mod based on WorldEdit, another mod that allows players to build structures and tweak terrain generation easily, but Effortless Building is much more user-friendly and accessible.

Several users were also curious whether the Minecraft mod has an undo feature so certain builds can be undone easily. The original poster confirmed that they have implemented an undo and redo feature in the mod. Other Redditors humorously replied that the only way to undo block placement is with a pickaxe.

Overall, people loved the post where the original poster showcased the Minecraft mod and asked for feedback on its new effect. While many Redditors knew about the mod due to its popularity, others were unaware of it and appreciated the developer for creating such a user-friendly mod for building.

Even after 17 hours since the post went live, it still gathers lots of views, upvotes, and comments.

