Redditor builds pot of gold for Saint Patricks day in Minecraft and the community loves it

Earlier today, Minecraft Redditor u/Stewie_The_Sooner built a pot of gold to celebrate Saint Patrick's day. The post is trending on the Minecraft subreddit with more than 102 comments and 23.3k upvotes within the community.

Minecraft builders oftentimes create structures to celebrate holidays, and this structure celebrating Saint Patrick's Day is no exception to the long-standing tradition. It's always fun to see what Minecraft builders have to offer as each holiday comes along.

Some quick holiday history

Saint Patrick's day is an Irish holiday celebrated every year on 17 March, marking the death date of Saint Patrick. Celebrations will oftentimes include pots of gold and rainbows into their celebrations to commemorate the holiday.

Minecraft Community Response

Redditors absolutely loved this post. Many of the comments talk about adding Saint Patrick's day-themed items and features to the game.

One user suggested that the game adds in rainbows, and at the end of each rainbow would be naturally spawning leprechauns and gold blocks. This would be quite the spectacle in the game. Players & fans will certainly be hoping that the creators will consider adding it.

Another player took a different angle on the topic, talking about making this spectacle an in-game easter egg that only appears on 17 March each year. Maybe with enough traction, the creators would consider adding it as a yearly Easter egg.

The build

This build follows the trend and includes cauldrons with golden pressure plates to represent pots of gold. u/Stewie_The_Sooner also included a rainbow made of wool in the background of the build.

To recreate this, it would certainly take a lot of work, which would involve a great deal of dye crafting, sheep sheering, and gold mining. Good luck to those willing to try!

This is the first time a Saint Patrick's day post has gained popularity on the r/Minecraft subreddit. Big thanks to u/Stewie_The_Sooner for the build.