Minecraft Redditor builds Squid Game-inspired glass bridge

Squid Game from Netflix took over the world when it was released. It permeated all other forms of media and has now found its way into Minecraft. Many video games recreated the games portrayed in the show, and a Pocket Edition player has done so with the glass game.

In the show, there were two types of glass panes. One of them could hold the weight of two people, and the other would shatter under the weight of one. In the newly created Minecraft version, there are pistons that may or may not push the block out from under the gamer.

Minecraft Redditor remakes glass game from Squid Game

Like the show, users have to guess correctly or fall to their death. The pistons are likely wired with redstone, though only certain ones. On each row, one glass pane has redstone that will activate when landed on, and the other one doesn't.

Many other games have tried to replicate the bridge game from the hit Netflix series to varying degrees of success. However, other titles don't have redstone, which is a perfect way of randomizing the glass drop.

The post garnered over 20 thousand upvotes at the time of writing. The community has even come up with a few ways of perfecting an already stellar version of the game.

It's safe to say the community loves this as they're finally getting good reenactments from the show. Netflix released Squid Game in September 2021, but with confirmation of more seasons to come, it's likely to remain popular for a long time.

This isn't the first or last time any activity featured in the show will hit the sandbox game. Many other players have tried to create one or all of the games.

The one from this Redditor is one of the best, though, and with the community's help, it's going to get even better.

