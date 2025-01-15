  • home icon
  Minecraft snapshot 25w03a adds major overhaul to game tests

Minecraft snapshot 25w03a adds major overhaul to game tests

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jan 15, 2025 16:35 GMT
Minecraft snapshot 25w03a
Minecraft snapshot 25w03a adds major changes to game tests (Image via Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft snapshot 25w03a introduces a host of new features and technical changes to existing gameplay mechanics. Among these modifications, Mojang has completely overhauled the game tests system, allowing developers and mod creators a more versatile experience.

Here's all you need to know about the changes to game tests in Minecraft snapshot 25w03a.

Minecraft snapshot 25w03a makes major changes to game tests

The latest Minecraft snapshot 25w03a introduces a host of new changes such as the ability to use leaf litter as compost and modifications to how saddles behave. However, the most significant part of this update pertains to the overhaul of the game test system.

This system essentially allows mod and add-on creators to run game tests through a host of parameters to check the functionality and behavior of content as well as reaction to the game-based environment. It's a handy tool for those creating mods and other packs for the game.

The new update in the Minecraft snapshot 25w03a allows testers to access the game test system through data packs with the new test command. Additionally, they can run block-based tests with the new test block and set up even more versatile tests from code in the mods.

The Minecraft snapshot 25w03a contains a versatile system, where each new test is an asset defining some parameters for how the tests get executed combined with a saved structure file that contains a base setup. It also has test instances, which are small assets defining a test to run, making it a seamless and significantly easier way to run tests.

Moreover, it contains function tests that rely on built-in functions to run a test and indicate success or failure. They also contain an additional function field to designate the test to be run. Apart from this, testers can run block-based tests as mentioned above.

The Game Test Framework can be used from code in a more seamless manner than block-based tests. To use this, players will need to mod the game to add their test functions to the test_function registry.

Apart from this, the update introduces an array of new commands. Testers can refer to the full notes for the complete changelog.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
