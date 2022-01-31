Minecraft streamer Fundy launches his own merchandise

Fundy is among the top Minecraft content creators and streamers out there. He recently posted a tweet announcing the launch of the next batch of his merchandise. Along with the tweet came four images of Fundy showcasing his merchandise by wearing it.

Fundy's videos mainly focus on using coding to make new and “unusual” content, mostly as a favor and means of entertainment for his viewers. Fundy’s YouTube channel has grown immensely in the last few years, and currently hosts over 3.8 million subscribers.

Minecraft star Fundy's merch goes live after months, fans react positively

The images in his tweet feature him showing off his merch in various poses. Players can spot his new hoodie and the new set of joggers in the Twitter post. Both the hoodie and joggers are colored in orange and black, which is the theme of his YouTube channel. Some foxes can also be seen across the hoodie’s chest. Fundy’s logo is heavily inspired by, and features, crudely drawn foxes.

The Minecraft star is well-versed with merchandise sales, since he’s had some experience with them in the past. The last batch of his merchandise went live back in May 2021, which, like this batch, also contained two articles of clothing. One was a black and orange embroidered hoodie, while the other was a black and white hoodie.

Players can purchase the merch collection on his website.

Reactions to the launch of Fundy’s merch

Tons of fans responded to the tweet. While many had queries about the merch or purchasing, others showered the streamer with compliments and joked about why they couldn’t buy the merch.

Due to his rapid growth and popularity within the game's community, Fundy has quickly become one of the most loved and adored personalities out there. With more than 2 million Twitch followers, he is among the most followed Minecraft streamers on the platform. Additionally, he is an integral member of the popular content creator survival multiplayer server, the Dream SMP.

Popular Minecraft content creator Technobalde's merchandise

The announcement for Fundy's merchandise comes more than two months after fellow Minecraft YouTuber and twitch streamer Dave “Technoblade” B released his merchandise.

While Techno did tweet about the merch, saying “Merch is out, go go go,” he also mentioned it on his stream and ended up reacting to a live countdown of the merchandise’s release.

Designing and selling merchandise is pretty common amongst streamers and YouTubers these days. Players can find the merchandise of almost every popular Minecraft streamer out there, including Clay “Dream,” George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson, Nick “Sapnap”, Ranboo, Karl Jacobs, and more.

