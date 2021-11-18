Minecraft 1.18 update name, date, Java and Bedrock Edition update methods, and more

Hold on tight! The new Minecraft update is round the corner! Mojang is coming up with one of the most significant updates for their famous game. According to a recent blog post by the game's developers, the new Minecraft update is coming soon.

Since its initial launch in 2011, Minecraft has come a long way, with some major updates changing the game and adding new things. For the past year, they have been working on their biggest update yet. And by the end of this month, the whole update will come full circle and be available for millions of players.

Minecraft 1.18 update: Details and installation process for Java and Bedrock Edition

Players worldwide are now eagerly waiting for new Minecraft updates, and they will be satiated soon. Meanwhile, here is everything they need to know about the new and exciting update.

The name of the update

For those who don't know, the new Minecraft update was announced in Minecraft Live 2020. The name given for this update was 'Caves and Cliffs.' But with this being the most notable update ever, Mojang had to split the update into two parts.

The first part was named 'Caves and Cliffs update Part 1', with version number 1.17. Similarly, this new update will be called 'Caves and Cliffs update Part 2', with version number 1.18.

Deep caves in Caves and Cliffs part 2 (Image via Minecraft)

The release date for Caves and Cliffs Part 2

The game developers' recent blog post announced that the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 will be released on November 30, 2021. The exact time of the release is still not confirmed. Minecraft and its game director also tweeted about the new update.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

LadyAgnes @_LadyAgnes Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp Ahh this!! 😍🤩 I'm so extraordinary excited! Both work-wise and as a Minecraft player! And I'm so very very proud of and thankful for the full team! This is a huge update! ☺️ And thanks a lot to everyone of you in the community for all the help and support during development! ❤️ twitter.com/Minecraft/stat… Ahh this!! 😍🤩 I'm so extraordinary excited! Both work-wise and as a Minecraft player! And I'm so very very proud of and thankful for the full team! This is a huge update! ☺️ And thanks a lot to everyone of you in the community for all the help and support during development! ❤️ twitter.com/Minecraft/stat…

How to Install the new update on Minecraft Java Edition

Installing this new update is pretty easy on Java Edition. When a player opens the Minecraft Launcher, the launcher will automatically prompt them to install a new update when it's available.

If not, players can select the 'Latest Release' option from the drop-down version menu. Remember to check version 1.18.

How to install the new update on Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Updating the Bedrock Edition for the new Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is also easy. Bedrock players can head to the Microsoft store, find Minecraft, and hit the update button. The store will automatically download and install the update to your computer.

Mobile players can head to the Play Store or App Store on their phones and update the game to get the latest Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

