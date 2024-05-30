Minecraft x Netflix collab is bringing an animated series for the best-selling game

Minecraft players are receiving thrilling news about the game and its collaborations from left, right, and center. The game is celebrating its 15th anniversary and giving out a ton of rewards. But rewards are not the only great things about this event; it seems that the list of things coming out during this event just keeps getting longer.

Mojang Studios took to their official X account and shared some great news with players. Mojang Studios is collaborating with the popular streaming service Netflix to bring an animated Minecraft series. An animated series based on the popular title was something long due and finally, fans are getting it.

Here’s everything about the series and what to expect from it. Let’s get started.

Minecraft is getting an animated series

There are countless videos of Minecraft animations made by amateur animators and viewed by millions of people on YouTube. Thus, the idea of an animated show based on the game makes so much sense. It is a wonder how Mojang Studios did not think of this earlier.

While the news is quite exciting, there is not much information about the project. We know that the project is in development, meaning that they have just started production. Anything other than that is not available. There’s no release date, no trailer, and not even a teaser other than a small clip shared on X.

One of the stills from the announcement video (Image via Mojang Studios)

As for the look of the movie, the series will likely look like the high-production game animation that we are used to seeing on YouTube. But it would be interesting if Netflix went the extra mile and added a different animation look.

There’s not much information available about the characters or the story of the series. But since there is a Minecraft movie coming out next year and it focuses on the origin story of the main characters, we can expect the series to explore other aspects of the game.

It would be great if the series went with the story of a recent game, after the Piglin invasion. There is plenty of material to work with, such as the origin of the woodland mansions, the deep dark and their origin, and so much more.

Mojang Studios is collaborating with multiple different companies such as Google, YouTube, Higround, and more to celebrate the game’s 15th anniversary. We might get the release date for Minecraft 1.21 update by the end of the event and that would be the best way to end it.

