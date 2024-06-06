Mojang announces adorable Minecraft-themed crochet kits

Minecraft is well-known for its merchandising potential. The beloved sandbox title has proven its staying power in the market once again thanks to its collaboration with The Woobles to create a collection of cute crochet kits based on the many mobs of Mojang's flagship game. The studio made the announcement on June 5, 2024, across multiple social media channels.

The latest Minecraft collaboration includes multiple bundles of crochet kits and accessories, including beloved mobs like creepers, pigs, and the Warden, as well as accessories like iron swords, saddles, and Music Disc 5. Additionally, fans can purchase the crochet kits and accessories separately.

Minecraft x The Woobles crochet kits: Pricing, bundles, and more

The Warden and Music Disc 5 in the Minecraft A-Warden-Winning bundle (Image via Mojang/The Woobles)

The new Minecraft crochet kits and bundles are currently available via the official website for The Woobles. Their pricing and contents vary depending on which product fans are interested in.

The Minecraft creeper, pig, and warden crochet kits can be sold on their own, with the sword/saddle/music disc accessories in their own dedicated bundles. Alternatively players can purchase all the kits/accessories in one bundle.

Below, readers can find the contents and pricing of each crochet kit, accessory, and combination bundle:

Crochet Kits ($40 USD)

Creeper Crochet Kit - Comes with green pre-started yarn, stuffing, a custom 4mm crochet hook, a yarn needle, the creeper's eyes/mouth, black Easy Peasy yarn, step-by-step video instructions, and a carrying bag.

- Comes with green pre-started yarn, stuffing, a custom 4mm crochet hook, a yarn needle, the creeper's eyes/mouth, black Easy Peasy yarn, step-by-step video instructions, and a carrying bag. Pig Crochet Kit - Packaged with pink pre-started yarn, stuffing, a custom 4mm crochet hook, a yarn needle, the pig's eyes, black/white/red Easy Peasy yarn, step-by-step video instructions, and a carrying bag.

- Packaged with pink pre-started yarn, stuffing, a custom 4mm crochet hook, a yarn needle, the pig's eyes, black/white/red Easy Peasy yarn, step-by-step video instructions, and a carrying bag. Warden Crochet Kit - Packaged with cyan pre-started yarn, stuffing, a custom 4mm crochet hook, a yarn needle, dark cyan/lime green/cyan Easy Peasy yarn, step-by-step video instructions, and a carrying bag.

Accessories ($7 USD)

Iron Sword Kit - Packaged with step-by-step video tutorials, black and silver Easy Peasy yarn, and the sword crochet pattern as a PDF download. Does not include a 4mm crochet hook or yarn needle.

- Packaged with step-by-step video tutorials, black and silver Easy Peasy yarn, and the sword crochet pattern as a PDF download. Does not include a 4mm crochet hook or yarn needle. Saddle Kit - Packaged with step-by-step video tutorials, brown and silver Easy Peasy yarn, and the saddle crochet pattern as a PDF download. Does not include a 4mm crochet hook or yarn needle.

- Packaged with step-by-step video tutorials, brown and silver Easy Peasy yarn, and the saddle crochet pattern as a PDF download. Does not include a 4mm crochet hook or yarn needle. Music Disc 5 Kit - Packaged with step-by-step video tutorials, black and cyan Easy Peasy yarn, and the music disc crochet pattern as a PDF download. Does not include a 4mm crochet hook or yarn needle.

Bundles

Dynamite Duo Bundle ($47 USD) - Combines the Creeper Crochet Kit and the Iron Sword Accessory Kit.

- Combines the Creeper Crochet Kit and the Iron Sword Accessory Kit. Pig Saddle Up Bundle ($47 USD) - Combines the Pig Crochet Kit and the Saddle Accessory Kit.

- Combines the Pig Crochet Kit and the Saddle Accessory Kit. A-Warden-Winning Bundle ($47 USD) - Combines the Warden Crochet Kit and the Music Disc 5 Accessory Kit.

- Combines the Warden Crochet Kit and the Music Disc 5 Accessory Kit. Total Block Star Bundle ($141 USD) - Includes all three mob crochet kits as well as all three accessory kits in a single bundle.

The Pig Crochet Kit with saddle accessory in the Minecraft Pig Saddle Up bundle (Image via Mojang/The Woobles)

The Minecraft x The Woobles crochet kits and bundles are currently available via Thewoobles.com, but there's no guarantee the stock will last. If fans want to dive into the crocheting fun, they may want to work quickly and place their orders as soon as they can.

