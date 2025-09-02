  • home icon
New Minecraft music album goes live in less than 24 hours

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 02, 2025 17:43 GMT
Pixel Drift is a brand new Minecraft music album releasing on September 3 (Image via Mojang Studios/Spotify)
Pixel Drift is a brand new Minecraft music album releasing on September 3 (Image via Mojang Studios/Spotify)

Music plays a pivotal role in Minecraft's blocky world and its immersion. Tracks such as Subwoofer Lullaby, Mice on Venus, and Sweden by C418 have become classics. Fans of the game’s music are in for a big treat as a brand new music album is about to go live in less than 24 hours. That said, none of the featured eleven tracks have been revealed.

We do know what the upcoming Minecraft music album will be called: Pixel Drift. The cover art features an area that resembles an abandoned mineshaft with a blocky version of Steve standing near a minecart. Fans can head over to Spotify and save the playlist to hear the songs as soon as they are available. Here’s everything about the Pixel Drift album.

Minecraft Pixel Drift music album releases soon

The music of Minecraft has always been top-notch, no pun intended. In 2024, the developers released the Pixel Genesis album featuring artists such as Elliot Hsu, Anamanaguchi, Hyper Potions, and Aika.

Fans can expect some tracks from these artists in the new album. As the name suggests, some of the songs might be high-tempo and upbeat. The use of a minecart inside an abandoned mineshaft also indicates that this album is all about speed and action.

The tunes might also be available on the game’s official YouTube channel and on the individual channels of artists. So players who do not have a Spotify subscription can still listen to the pixelated melodies of the blocky game.

The tracks might also get featured in specific regions of the game. The soundtrack of Minecraft is amazing, and when it comes to choosing the best track, the developers have a great track record. Looking at Pixel Genesis, fans can expect some remixes and retro mixes of already present tracks.

For fans wondering how long before the album is released, they can find the timer on the official album page on Spotify. For further convenience, here’s a countdown timer for the Pixel Drift release date.

The release of a new album also presents some interesting questions. Could there be an announcement coming from Mojang Studios?

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
