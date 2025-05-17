All new music tracks in the Minecraft Summer game drop 

While working hard on major features in Minecraft's next summer game drop, Mojang recently added six new music tracks to the latest snapshot 25w20a. These six tracks, one of which is in a new music disc, were composed by an artist named Amos Roddy. Every single music track has a unique vibe to it and can be listened to in different biomes and the main menu.

Here are all the new music tracks and where they can be played in Minecraft's summer game drop.

Every new music track in the Minecraft summer game drop

Lilypad

Lilypad is a soothing music track that will play in the Minecraft summer game drop. It has an immersive ambient tune with a distant, fast-paced beat that is barely audible.

This music track can be heard in various biomes and also in the main menu. Here is how the chances of the track playing are divided based on biomes and the main menu:

Frozen Peaks: 10%

Grove: 14.29%

Other Biomes: 3.7% (JE) 3.84% (BE)

Main Menu: 11.11% (JE) 10% (BE)

Below and Above

Beyond and Above is also a great music track that can be heard in several biomes. The track starts off with a similar soothing and immersive ambient tune like the Lilypad, but takes a turn in the latter half, where piano and guitar take the center stage.

Here is how the chances of Beyond and Above playing are divided based on biomes and the main menu:

Cherry Grove: 22.22%

Other Biomes: 3.7% (JE) 3.84% (BE)

Main Menu: 11.11% (JE) 10% (BE)

O's Piano

O's Piano, as the name clearly suggests, is mostly a piano solo from Amos Roddy. The music starts with a soothing, repeating tune from a piano. Later on, various tunes from different instruments arrive in the track.

Here is how the chances of this track playing are divided based on biomes and the main menu:

Lush Caves: 13.33%

Other Biomes: 3.7% (JE) 3.84% (BE)

Main Menu: 11.11% (JE) 10% (BE)

Broken Clocks

Broken Clocks is a unique music track that is mostly played on the piano without any ambient tunes. However, the reverb of the piano is quite dramatic, making the track immersive nonetheless.

Here is how the chances of Broken Clocks playing are divided based on biomes and the main menu:

Forest, Birch Forest, Old Growth Birch Forest, Dark Forest: 9.09%

Other Biomes: 3.7% (JE) 3.84% (BE)

Main Menu: 11.11% (JE) 10% (BE)

Fireflies

Fireflies is an extremely soothing music piece that will seldom play in Minecraft. It has a repeating piano tune in the background, on top of which unique ambient tunes are played. The music track invokes a somber yet serene feeling.

Here is how the chances of the track playing are divided based on biomes and the main menu:

Forest, Birch Forest, Old Growth Birch Forest, Dark Forest: 9.09%

Other Biomes: 3.7% (JE) 3.84% (BE)

Main Menu: 11.11% (JE) 10% (BE)

Tears

Tears is a special music track in Minecraft summer game drop since it comes in a new music disc. This new disc starts off with eerie reverbed vocals of a ghast singing in a particular rhythm. Later on, a moderate-paced set of beats joins the music and fits perfectly with the ghast's vocal rhythm.

Since the beat is pushed forward, it feels like hip-hop music at first, with some similarities to the pigstep. At the end of the song, the genre shifts from hip-hop to funky EDM.

It is safe to say that the vocals are those of ghasts since the Tears music disc can be obtained by killing a Nether ghast with its own fireball. When players get the "Return to Sender" advancement, they will also get this music disc as a mob drop. The disc can then be played through a jukebox.

