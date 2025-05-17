5 best Minecraft architecture mods

Building is an integral part of Minecraft since players can obtain any kind of block from the world, create new blocks, and place them in whichever way they want. Hence, constructing structures is a popular activity many players indulge in. While building structures in the vanilla version is good enough, the community has created loads of architecture mods to either make construction easier or bring new blocks to the game.
Here is a list of some great architecture mods for Minecraft.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
List of 5 great architecture mods for Minecraft
1) ArchitectureCraft
ArchitectureCraft is one of the oldest architecture-related mods for Minecraft. This mod was first released in 2016 for a very old version of the game, but its original developer did not update the mod for newer versions. Hence, it was further developed by other modders, which brought it to 1.12.2 game versions. As of now, it is only compatible with 1.12.2.
Sloped roofs, glazable window frames, arches and other rounded blocks, traditional pillars and entablatures, and railings for balconies and stairways are just a few of the many attractive architectural elements that the mod offers. Since Minecraft is entirely made up of blocks, creating circular structures, arches, and smooth slopes was quite revolutionary back when the mod released.
Almost every vanilla material and various materials added by other mods can be used to create ArchitectureCraft blocks.
2) Architect's Palette
As the name suggests, an Architect's Palette is a set of building bricks intended to add fresh colors and textures to any structures that players build. The mod attempts to offer blocks for a wide range of locations and themes, like a busy workshop, a cold wizard's tower, ruins at the End, enormous castle walls, or even a meat-based cellar.
Players need to find all kinds of new resources from a variety of places and mobs to make these new blocks in Minecraft and use them in structures.
3) Litematica
Litematica is a schematic mod that allows players to insert any schematic (blueprint of a structure) and paste it into the world without the need to manually build it. The mod is also a schematic creator, which means players can create structures on their own, then create a schematic of it and paste it in any other world they want.
Hence, when it comes to building structures and architecture, it is a highly useful mod that makes creating structures, especially repeated sections, a lot easier.
4) Macaw's Furniture
Architecture is not only about the external parts of a structure; it also means decorating the interior with lots of intricate details. Sadly, vanilla Minecraft does not have a wide variety of interior furniture blocks to decorate a structure. Hence, players can look towards Macaw's Furniture mod.
This mod adds a bunch more new tables, chairs, couches, cabinets, desks, large bookshelves, stools, and much more. Some storage blocks, like cabinets and drawers, will actually have storage like a chest or a barrel, allowing players to keep items in them.
5) Chipped
While vanilla Minecraft offers loads of building blocks to create unique structures, players might get bored with them after a while. This is where the Chipped mod can help. This mod adds several new workbenches on which players can create lots of new blocks with unique textures. These blocks can then be used for building and decorating structures.
Through the Chipped mod, a player's project can be completely unique, and they will hardly get bored of making new blocks.
Check out our latest Minecraft articles:
- Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on guide
- Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World: List of all competing players and team names announced
- Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World: Date, time, and where to watch
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!