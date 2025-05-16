Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World: List of all competing players and team names announced

Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World has been announced, and fans of the event are quite excited. This edition of the tournament, in association with Twitch Rivals, will feature some of the top Minecraft creators and streamers in 10 teams of four players.
Ahead of the event, all the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some are familiar names, others might send you on a trip down memory lane. Here's a list of all the players and participating teams in Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World.
All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World
Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World is set to take place on June 1, 2025, at 1:30 PM BST. Ahead of the much-awaited LAN event at this year's Twitchcon in Rotterdam, all competing players and teams have been announced.
Here are all the teams you can see during Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World:
1) Red Rabbits
- JeremyFrieser
- LinkTijger
- millkberry
- Sneegsnag
2) Orange Ocelots
- Couriway
- hannahxxrose
- Saiiren
- TinaKitten
3) Yellow Yaks
- Cambam010
- InTheLittleWood
- SolidarityGaming
- TheOrionSound
4) Lime Llamas
- 5up
- DarkEyebrows
- Fulham
- Tubbo
5) Green Geckos
- CastCrafter
- LetsHugo
- nooreax
- Wichtiger
6) Cyan Coyotes
- bekyamon
- FitMC
- Ph1LzA
- Seapeekay
7) Aqua Axolotls
- Jvckk
- OwengeJuice
- Shadoune666
- soupforeloise
8) Blue Bats
- Etoiles
- JLTomy
- Skyyart
- TheGuill84
9) Purple Pandas
- AvidMc
- Shubble
- Smajor1995
- Smallishbeans
10) Pink Parrots
- aimsey
- Guqqie
- Pangi
- SandwichLord
