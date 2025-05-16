Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World: List of all competing players and team names announced

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 16, 2025 22:38 GMT
Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World
Here are all the participating teams and members for the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World has been announced, and fans of the event are quite excited. This edition of the tournament, in association with Twitch Rivals, will feature some of the top Minecraft creators and streamers in 10 teams of four players.

Ahead of the event, all the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some are familiar names, others might send you on a trip down memory lane. Here's a list of all the players and participating teams in Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World.

All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World

Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World is set to take place on June 1, 2025, at 1:30 PM BST. Ahead of the much-awaited LAN event at this year's Twitchcon in Rotterdam, all competing players and teams have been announced.

Here are all the teams you can see during Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World:

1) Red Rabbits

Red Rabbits&#039; lineup for the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Red Rabbits' lineup for the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • JeremyFrieser
  • LinkTijger
  • millkberry
  • Sneegsnag
2) Orange Ocelots

Orange Ocelots and the teammates in MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Orange Ocelots and the teammates in MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Couriway
  • hannahxxrose
  • Saiiren
  • TinaKitten
3) Yellow Yaks

Members of Yellow Yaks participating in the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Members of Yellow Yaks participating in the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Cambam010
  • InTheLittleWood
  • SolidarityGaming
  • TheOrionSound
4) Lime Llamas

LiLlamas&#039;mas lineup for the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
LiLlamas'mas lineup for the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • 5up
  • DarkEyebrows
  • Fulham
  • Tubbo
5) Green Geckos

Members of the Green Geckos team in the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Members of the Green Geckos team in the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • CastCrafter
  • LetsHugo
  • nooreax
  • Wichtiger
6) Cyan Coyotes

Cyan Coyotes comprises some iconic MCC players (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Cyan Coyotes comprises some iconic MCC players (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • bekyamon
  • FitMC
  • Ph1LzA
  • Seapeekay
7) Aqua Axolotls

Aqua Axolotls has some past MCC winners in their team (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Aqua Axolotls has some past MCC winners in their team (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Jvckk
  • OwengeJuice
  • Shadoune666
  • soupforeloise
8) Blue Bats

Blue Bats members for MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Blue Bats members for MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Etoiles
  • JLTomy
  • Skyyart
  • TheGuill84
9) Purple Pandas

Purple Pandas has a stellar lineup of veteran players (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Purple Pandas has a stellar lineup of veteran players (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • AvidMc
  • Shubble
  • Smajor1995
  • Smallishbeans
10) Pink Parrots

Members of Pink Parrots for the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Members of Pink Parrots for the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • aimsey
  • Guqqie
  • Pangi
  • SandwichLord
Edited by Sayendra Basu
