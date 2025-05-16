Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World: List of all competing players and team names announced

Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World has been announced, and fans of the event are quite excited. This edition of the tournament, in association with Twitch Rivals, will feature some of the top Minecraft creators and streamers in 10 teams of four players.

Ahead of the event, all the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some are familiar names, others might send you on a trip down memory lane. Here's a list of all the players and participating teams in Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World.

All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World

Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World is set to take place on June 1, 2025, at 1:30 PM BST. Ahead of the much-awaited LAN event at this year's Twitchcon in Rotterdam, all competing players and teams have been announced.

Here are all the teams you can see during Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World:

1) Red Rabbits

Red Rabbits' lineup for the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

JeremyFrieser

LinkTijger

millkberry

Sneegsnag

2) Orange Ocelots

Orange Ocelots and the teammates in MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Couriway

hannahxxrose

Saiiren

TinaKitten

3) Yellow Yaks

Members of Yellow Yaks participating in the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Cambam010

InTheLittleWood

SolidarityGaming

TheOrionSound

4) Lime Llamas

LiLlamas'mas lineup for the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

5up

DarkEyebrows

Fulham

Tubbo

5) Green Geckos

Members of the Green Geckos team in the MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

CastCrafter

LetsHugo

nooreax

Wichtiger

6) Cyan Coyotes

Cyan Coyotes comprises some iconic MCC players (Image via X/MCChampionship)

bekyamon

FitMC

Ph1LzA

Seapeekay

7) Aqua Axolotls

Aqua Axolotls has some past MCC winners in their team (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Jvckk

OwengeJuice

Shadoune666

soupforeloise

8) Blue Bats

Blue Bats members for MCC x Twitch Rivals Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Etoiles

JLTomy

Skyyart

TheGuill84

9) Purple Pandas

Purple Pandas has a stellar lineup of veteran players (Image via X/MCChampionship)

AvidMc

Shubble

Smajor1995

Smallishbeans

10) Pink Parrots

Members of Pink Parrots for the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals 2025 Colour the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

aimsey

Guqqie

Pangi

SandwichLord

