Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World: Date, time, and where to watch

The Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World has been announced, and fans are quite excited. This edition of the tournament, in association with Twitch Rivals, will feature some of the most popular Minecraft creators and streamers in 10 teams of four players. They must compete across a variety of games and events to reach the final and emerge victorious.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World.

When does the Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World begin?

The Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2025. This event will take place live as part of the much-awaited Twitch Rivals convention, so it comes as no surprise that fans are excited to see their favorite streamers on the stage.

MCC Twitch Rivals Colour the World will see 10 teams of four members each competing across an array of exciting games and unique challenges. The teams will attempt to accumulate the most amount of coins and emerge victorious.

What time does Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World begin?

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas will begin at 1:30 pm BST on June 1, 2025.

Here are the timings of the live event across all major time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5:30 am

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 6:30 am

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 6:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7:30 am

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 8:30 am

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 8:30 am Argentina Time (ART): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9:30 am

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 12:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 12:30 pm British Summer Time (BST): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 1:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 1:30 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm Gulf Standard Time (GST): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5:30 pm India Standard Time (IST): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm Indochina Time (ICT): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 10:30 pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 10:30 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12:30 am

Where to watch Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World

The Minecraft Championship x Twitch Rivals Colour the World is a live LAN event that will be hosted at TwitchCon Europe 2025 in Rotterdam. The event will be a part of Twitch Rivals, and it will be the fourth-ever MC Championship event hosted locally. Interested viewers can purchase tickets to attend the event and watch their favorite teams battle it out to victory in person.

This fifty-fifth event of the MC Championship, and the fourth event in the Twitch Rivals series, will also be streamed live on Twitch. Relevant stream links can be found on the official Twitch website as well as the MCC site.

