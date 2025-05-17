Minecraft Explosive Enhancement mod: All features and how to install

Minecraft has various weather-related, mob-related, or block-related visual effects. Some of these effects create simple particles, while others create loads of visual artifacts in the world. One of the most commonly seen visual effects is when something explodes. When creepers or TNT explode, multiple large circular clouds of smoke appear from the place of the explosion.

While the explosion effect is quite decent in vanilla Minecraft, there is a mod called Explosive Enhancement that takes explosive effects to a whole new level. Here is everything to know about the mod, including its features and how to download it.

Features and download guide for the Explosive Enhancement Minecraft mod

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

What does Explosive Enchancment offer?

Explosive Enhancement simply changes the way explosions look in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When an explosion happens, this straightforward cosmetic mod adds loads of new particles to the eruption, all of which players can enable or disable as they see fit through the mod's configuration menu. Additionally, players can use the configuration menu to entirely enable or disable the mod itself.

Additionally, there is a unique explosion effect if TNT or any other entity explodes underwater. This underwater effect can also be tweaked to achieve a large number of bubbles during an explosion.

The mod has loads of configurable settings in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since explosion particles and effects are added from the mod, almost every single effect is configurable. It is worth mentioning that players must first download the Mod Menu for Minecraft along with the Explosion Enhancement mod to open the effect settings.

As shown above, players can toggle fireball, blast wave, mushroom cloud, sparks, shock wave, etc., that occur during a land or underwater explosion.

How to download and install the Explosive Enhancement mod for Minecraft

Explosive Enhancement can be downloaded from Modrinth (Image via Modrinth/Superkat32)

Here is a short guide to download and install the Explosive Enhancement mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric mod loader for the game version 1.21.1. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Explosive Enhancement mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric 1.21.1 game version. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game and enter a world to explore brand new explosion particle effects. To change the explosion particle settings, you need to download and install the Mod Menu mod for the 1.21.1 game version and copy-paste it into the mods folder as well.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!