Noise Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update: Everything players need to know

Minecraft released the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update part 2 yesterday to great success. It's been a hit so far as players are climbing higher and digging deeper than ever before. The update, while mainly focused on caves and mountains, added several new biomes. Many of these biomes center around cave systems and mountain generation, but they are brand new biomes.

One of the newest cave biomes is the Noise Cave, one of the new cave systems added to the game. Here's what players need to know about them.

Noise Cave: Complete guide to one of the newest Minecraft 1.18 biomes

Minecraft has had different types of caves. Prior to 1.18, all caves fell under cave biomes, carvers or underground lakes. Now, noise caves are another grouping of cave systems that house the three new types of caves added in 1.18.

Noise caves include cheese caves, spaghetti caves, and noodle caves. By adjusting noise frequency, hollowness (cheese caves), and thickness (spaghetti caves, noodle caves), noise caves can vary extremely.

When generating noise caves, the game begins by generating a random noise field and then essentially smudges it using a mathematical trick. This creates a 3D image of the noise, which is then translated into the cave generation.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg I get a lot of questions about how the new Minecraft noise caves work, and why we call them silly things like Cheese caves and Spaghetti caves. Here's an attempt to summarize it in a picture, hope it makes some kind of sense :) I get a lot of questions about how the new Minecraft noise caves work, and why we call them silly things like Cheese caves and Spaghetti caves. Here's an attempt to summarize it in a picture, hope it makes some kind of sense :) https://t.co/fFeNvmAqjx

Cheese caves spawn large and open spaces, making them the largest cave type in the game, not just in the 1.18. It generates frequent noise pillars and leaves many ores exposed for Minecraft players to find.

Cheese caves are the biggest of the new caves (Image via Minecraft)

Spaghetti caves are long, narrow caves that wind their way through the cave systems and are similar to older carver caves, but much longer. They can connect carver caves and cheese caves, which would otherwise be unconnected.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg To be clear: the noodle caves don't replace other caves. They are added in addition to the other caves. Here is how it looks all together. The long thin squiggly tunnels are the noodle caves. Basically a thinner version of the spaghetti caves. To be clear: the noodle caves don't replace other caves. They are added in addition to the other caves. Here is how it looks all together. The long thin squiggly tunnels are the noodle caves. Basically a thinner version of the spaghetti caves. https://t.co/L4PHIeg1Jq

Finally, noodle caves are a thinner and more extreme variant of spaghetti caves which can be made of tunnels of 1 to 5 blocks wide. These are difficult to traverse, but they also connect carver caves and cheese caves. They are very similar to spaghetti caves, so the two often get mixed up.

For all of these caves, hostile mobs can and will spawn in them. That means spiders, Endermen, zombies, creepers, and skeletons will show up in each of these types of caves. However, with the new update, they can only spawn in a level zero light, so if players have a decent source of light, they will be safe.

