Redditor recreates iconic Windows XP "Bliss" wallpaper in Minecraft

The official Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place where millions of players socialize. From stunning builds to in-depth debates about the game, all kinds of content are posted on this page.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor with the username 'u/Setryyk' showcased a replica of the Windows XP OS's "Bliss" wallpaper that they recreated in the game. They made the frame look exactly like the iconic wallpaper by using grass blocks to create a custom plains biome with a very slightly hilly area on the left.

The player also chose the time of day and weather in such a way that there was a blue sky with no sun and very few clouds.

The Redditor then used some tweaks and shaders to enhance the look of the world and make the grass blocks completely green so that no brown part of the dirt is visible.

Even though the picture cannot be accurately recreated due to the blocks available in the game, u/Setryyk tried their best and came up with a close replica.

Reddit users react to player's recreation of Windows XP "Bliss" wallpaper in Minecraft

The recreation of the iconic Windows XP wallpaper in Minecraft was well-received by thousands of people on the official Reddit page. The post went viral, garnering over 12K upvotes and over a hundred comments in just a few hours.

Redditors were delighted to see such a famous wallpaper recreated amazingly in the sandbox title.

Many users flocked to the comment section to praise u/Setryyk, who put a lot of effort into recreating the famous wallpaper. They expressed how nostalgic the post made them feel and discussed several aspects of the old OS and the game itself.

Others eagerly asked the original poster whether they made a schematic of the world so that they could download it and recreate it in their own worlds. In response, the OP provided a link to the website where they posted a schematic for anyone to download.

Many Redditors discussed the shaders that u/Setryyk used while taking the screenshot in the game. They instantly recognized that the player used a shader called 'Complementary Reimagined.'

Some Redditors discussed the grass blocks and how u/Setryyk made them look completely green. The original poster mentioned how they used vanilla tweaks to lower the grass portion of the block texture.

Since u/Setryyk recreated the iconic wallpaper in Minecraft, many users revealed that they downloaded the picture and saved it as their wallpaper.

The original poster replied positively to all the comments and thanked everyone for the praise.

Overall, the recreation of the popular Windows XP wallpaper in Minecraft gained a lot of traction on the Reddit page. The majority of users felt immense nostalgia after seeing the post and eagerly wanted the picture or the schematics to make their very own recreation.

The post continues to gain views and upvotes even 10 hours after it went live.

