What do lecterns do to villagers in Minecraft

Several different Minecraft blocks affect villagers. They allow villagers to perform all sorts of jobs, which directly influences the type and quality of trades they can make. Lecterns are one of those blocks, and they are considered by many to be the best block in that vein.
They perform other functions, but lecterns are mainly used to affect villagers. Here's how to get one, what it will do to villagers, and other functions it can perform.
Lecterns: What they do to Minecraft villagers and more
Unemployed villagers will pick up the job from the nearest unused job block. This includes blocks like smithing tables, composters, blast furnaces, and lecterns. The job block will need to be within 48 blocks of the unemployed villager for it to work.
Once placed, with perhaps a minor delay, the unemployed villager will become a librarian. Players can now trade the following items with villagers at their varying levels:
- 24 paper for an emerald
- Nine emeralds for a bookshelf
- X emeralds for an enchanted book
- One emerald for five ink sacs
- Four books for an emerald
- Four emeralds for a compass
- Nine emeralds for a name tag
- Five emeralds for a clock
Villagers can have any enchanted book, but it can be challenging to get ones that trade good books like Mending I or Sharpness V. There is a way to change their trades, though.
Once players trade with a villager, their trades are locked in. They can't change them after that. They can only hope that the following levels are good. Before they lock in, players can change the trade by simply breaking and replacing the lectern.
Once it's broken, the villager will revert to being unemployed. Once it's in place, they will become librarians again. This can be repeated endlessly until players get the desired trade.
Lecterns can be collected in villages as they often spawn naturally there. It is crafted with four wooden slabs and a bookshelf.
Lecterns can also hold a single book, a quill, or a written book. They can also emit a Redstone pulse for half a tick if they hold a book.