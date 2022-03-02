What do lecterns do to villagers in Minecraft

Several different Minecraft blocks affect villagers. They allow villagers to perform all sorts of jobs, which directly influences the type and quality of trades they can make. Lecterns are one of those blocks, and they are considered by many to be the best block in that vein.

They perform other functions, but lecterns are mainly used to affect villagers. Here's how to get one, what it will do to villagers, and other functions it can perform.

Lecterns: What they do to Minecraft villagers and more

Unemployed villagers will pick up the job from the nearest unused job block. This includes blocks like smithing tables, composters, blast furnaces, and lecterns. The job block will need to be within 48 blocks of the unemployed villager for it to work.

Minecraft News @beta_mcpe1 Here are some other images of Campfires and The Lectern in the latest #Minecraft Java Snapshot. You can place a Hay Bale under the Campfire Block to make the Smoke Signal even higher, and it also cooks up to 4 pieces of food! :) Here are some other images of Campfires and The Lectern in the latest #Minecraft Java Snapshot. You can place a Hay Bale under the Campfire Block to make the Smoke Signal even higher, and it also cooks up to 4 pieces of food! :) https://t.co/usyBzj8rvr

Once placed, with perhaps a minor delay, the unemployed villager will become a librarian. Players can now trade the following items with villagers at their varying levels:

24 paper for an emerald

Nine emeralds for a bookshelf

X emeralds for an enchanted book

One emerald for five ink sacs

Four books for an emerald

Four emeralds for a compass

Nine emeralds for a name tag

Five emeralds for a clock

Villagers can have any enchanted book, but it can be challenging to get ones that trade good books like Mending I or Sharpness V. There is a way to change their trades, though.

Minecraft News @beta_mcpe1 All of the NEW Blocks in #MCPE #Minecraft 1.10/1.14 are associated to each of the NEW Villagers (apart from the Nitwit). For example the Fisherman has the Barrels, the Fletcher has the Fletching Table, the Librarian has the Lectern, etc.. :D All of the NEW Blocks in #MCPE/#Minecraft 1.10/1.14 are associated to each of the NEW Villagers (apart from the Nitwit). For example the Fisherman has the Barrels, the Fletcher has the Fletching Table, the Librarian has the Lectern, etc.. :D https://t.co/kJVSjERUOi

Once players trade with a villager, their trades are locked in. They can't change them after that. They can only hope that the following levels are good. Before they lock in, players can change the trade by simply breaking and replacing the lectern.

Once it's broken, the villager will revert to being unemployed. Once it's in place, they will become librarians again. This can be repeated endlessly until players get the desired trade.

Lecterns (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Lecterns can be collected in villages as they often spawn naturally there. It is crafted with four wooden slabs and a bookshelf.

Lecterns can also hold a single book, a quill, or a written book. They can also emit a Redstone pulse for half a tick if they hold a book.

