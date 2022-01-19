What do music discs do in Minecraft?

There are 14 unique music discs that users can acquire in Minecraft. The 1.18 update brought the game up to that total by introducing a few new ones.

They are among the game's rarest loot. A few show up more commonly than others, but they're all reasonably rare. Players often look for certain ones, and they each have different music on them.

Complete guide on music discs in Minecraft

Music discs serve one purpose, and that is to play music. In conjunction with a jukebox, they will change the background music of the game for a short amount of time.

This only affects those who play the background music. Others may hear the same tune if they are somewhere nearby, too.

A jukebox is crafted with eight wooden planks (of any kind) and one diamond, which goes in the center square of the crafting grid. The wooden planks completely surround it.

It can then be placed down anywhere like any other block. To insert a music disc into the jukebox, Minecraft players can simply click (the "use" button) with the music disc on the jukebox.

As mentioned, there are 14 total music discs:

13

cat

blocks

chirp

far

mall

mellohi

stal

strad

ward

11

wait

Lena Raine-Otherside

Lena Raine- Pigstep

There are 14 different music discs (Image via Mojang)

In Java Edition, "13" and "cat" can be found in a chest in a Woodland Mansion with a 21.8% chance of spawning. A Dungeon chest has a 21.5% chance of having those two music discs.

"Otherside" has a 3.1% chance of being in a Dungeon chest and a 2.5% chance of spawning in the Altar chest of a Stronghold.

In Bedrock Edition, "13" and "cat" can be found in a Woodland Mansion chest (21.5% chance) or a Dungeon chest (21.8% chance). "Mellohi" and "wait" both have an 18.9% chance of being found in buried treasure.

Finally, in both versions of the game, "Pigstep" can only be found in Bastion remnant chests with a 5.6% chance of spawning. All these percentages come courtesy of the Minecraft Wiki.

Additionally, music discs can also be found as mob loot. When killed by any skeleton or stray, a creeper will drop a single random music disc in addition to its normal loot. It will not drop "Otherside" and "Pigstep", though.

