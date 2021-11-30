What time does new Minecraft 1.18 update come out today in the US?

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update will soon be released, bringing new biomes for mountains and caves. In this patch, the world height has been increased to 384 blocks, and mountains can now be as tall as 260 blocks, but rarely.

Caves in this update will also generate deeper, till Y-59. Sadly, a few of the features of this update will not be released today. The developers announced at Minecraft Live 2021 that they would hold them back to ensure that the Minecraft 1.18 update could be released on time.

Minecraft 1.18 update: At what time will it be released in the US?

On November 30, the Minecraft 1.18 update will be released in the USA and other regions. Mojang has not announced any specific time at which it will be available.

With that being said, it is expected that the update will be released at around 6 pm GMT in the USA. This is because the last Caves & Cliffs update was also released around that time.

Here's the timing converted for a few other time zones:

11:30 pm Indian Standard Time

1 pm Eastern Time

10 am Pacific Time

7 pm British Summer Time

New music and other features of the Minecraft 1.18 update

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, new music tracks for the main menu and the Overworld (Survival mode only) are introduced. These are already present in the test versions of the upcoming patch, and fans have so far loved them.

A new music disc named "Otherside" is also being added, obtained from the chests of dungeons and strongholds.

This update also boasts four new advancements related to the Caves & Cliffs. Many players were not expecting new advancements to be added, as the first Caves & Cliffs update already introduced eleven of them. Sadly, no new achievements will be added to the Bedrock Edition.

Supported devices

On November 17, the release date for the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update was announced. Along with that, all the devices that will receive the update on release were also revealed.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 supported devices are:

Bedrock Edition

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S and X

Windows 10 and 11

Android

iOS

Nintendo Switch

Java Edition

Windows

macOS

Linux

