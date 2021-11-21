List of features removed from Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2

At last year's Minecraft Live, Mojang astonished everybody by announcing the biggest update in Minecraft's history. While players were already expecting new mountain biomes, the cave update caught many by surprise.

After revamping the Nether, the Mojang decided to overhaul the Overworld. However, these plans got delayed as the update was too big to be completed in the expected time.

Most planned blocks, items, and mobs were added in the first part of Caves and Cliffs update. Minecraft 1.18 update was supposed to add the rest of the features, but some sacrifices needed to be made along the way.

Postponed Minecraft 1.18 features

Deep dark caves, sculk blocks, and the warden

At the recent Minecraft Live 2021 event, Mojang officially announced the 1.19 update titled The Wild Update. Deep dark cave and all of its features will be coming next year with The Wild Update.

Players will get to face the terrifying warden after The Wild Update releases in 2021. All sculk blocks will be available in the 1.19 update as well.

Archaeology

Many players were excited about archaeology when it was first announced. Sadly, the developers didn't get to show any of its features in snapshots. Archaeology has been delayed, and there is no confirmed time of when it will arrive.

Mojang will explore the possibilities of archaeology in Minecraft and will release it in a future update. Players should not expect to see it anytime soon.

Bundles

Bundles won't be arriving in the 1.18 update. This item would have been too good to be true. Even though it was added in snapshots, players won't get to craft it in the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Players can hope to see it in a future update.

Goat horns

Goat horns share the same fate as bundles. Players won't be able to get goat horns in Minecraft 1.18 update. Goat horns are available as an experimental feature, but their purpose is still not decided. This item will also be delayed for future updates.

Even without these additions, Minecraft 1.18 will contain a bunch of fresh content for players that will tide them over until The Wild Update. Minecraft 1.18 will release on November 30, 2021.

