When did Classic Minecraft first get released? Everything players need to know 

Classic Minecraft was a recent release from Mojang that can be played on any computer that has Internet capabilities. A stronger computer will run the program better, but it doesn't demand anything that surpasses standard Minecraft requirements.

Personally i have been playing the full version for 9 years, but i played Minecraft Classic for 2 years earlier because i wasn't allowed to buy it. I have played for so long because no matter what I do or make there is always something else to come back to. Also Hermitcraft... ye — Shoe (@LeShoeGG) August 25, 2021

Minecraft is a very nostalgic game for many of its players, but the classic version takes it up a notch. The latter transports players back to the very first version.

It only has 32 building blocks (most of which are different colors of wool) and lots of bugs. Here's everything on Classic Minecraft.

The building blocks available in Classic Minecraft are very limited and mostly wool. (Image via Minecraft)

Release date and details about Classic Minecraft

Classic Minecraft was released as a free title in 2019. The year marked the tenth anniversary of Minecraft going public, so Mojang decided to celebrate by letting everyone experience the frustration of the first version.

Many computers allow players to play old versions, but this is available to everyone on the Internet.

🎉 Happy Birthday, Minecraft!



Twelve years ago today, #Minecraft had its Initially release ‘Minecraft Classic’ and has become the worlds best selling game, but more than that, it’s become a much loved creative outlet for many people. #HappyBirthdayMinecraft #MinecraftClassic pic.twitter.com/jyqrgpxA33 — The Withering Effect (@WitheringEffect) May 17, 2021

Classic Minecraft can only be played online. Unfortunately for console users, the game is exclusive to the PC platform. It has a server, too, so a player can invite nine friends to venture into the distant past of Minecraft.

This version is extremely limited, but many players will find that it's a welcome change from today's game. The new updates keep making the celebrated title bigger and arguably better, but the small, quaint original version still bears some allure. The release of Classic Minecraft was a big success for Mojang.

Minecraft is still going strong 12 years later because of a dedicated team and player base that truly loves the game. Still, it's nice to pay homage to its humble origins. This is a great way to develop an even better appreciation for what the game has become today.

