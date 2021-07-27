Where to use emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft has used emeralds as the only real form of in-game currency for a long time. Initially meant for rubies, the trading feature implemented in 2012 has long since been emerald based.

While players can use anything to trade or buy things, emeralds are the only way to trade with villagers (gold can be given to piglins after the 1.16 Nether update). Emeralds serve no other purpose than as currency or blocks.

Who didn't want emerald armour as a kid? pic.twitter.com/IpUNrQ1vWf — Minecraft Memes (@MinecraftMeme16) July 20, 2021

Minecraft Dungeons use them as their in-game currency as well. These emeralds are the primary method in which players can buy new weapons and upgrade their existing items. Here's how and where to use them in Minecraft Dungeons.

Emeralds. Image via Twinfinite

Emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons

Emeralds can be used to purchase goods or services in the world of Minecraft Dungeons. Of course, there are set amounts that need to be reached in order to satisfy the other party that is giving players these goods or services.

This makes finding them in-game a very important task.

#Minecraft OMG A 7 VEIN OF EMERALD THAT'S SO RARE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ysx8J1g6AL — LoganGamerYT (@LoganGamerYT1) July 24, 2021

Emeralds can be found in a few different ways for Minecraft Dungeons players. Primarily, they can be dropped by enemies and bosses, though it isn't a high chance.

Much like zombies can drop iron or copper ingots and an Enderman can drop pearls, these bosses can drop emeralds, but there are better ways of acquiring them.

There are plenty of hidden chests throughout each map and throughout the game. This offers one of the best ways of finding emeralds. They're not easy to find, but they can often have emeralds inside, making them worth the challenge.

Some will be easy to find and others may seem impossible. Like a lot of currencies in other games, they cannot be bought as an in-game purchase.

Lots of emeralds. Image via Empire Minecraft

Different vendors, including the Gift Wrapper, Blacksmith, Mystery Merchant, Luxury Merchant and Village Merchant all offer players a chance to use their emeralds for various purposes.

The Blacksmith upgrades weapons, the Gift Wrapper allows players to send gifts to friends, the Mystery Merchant offers a random gift for purchase and Village and Luxury offer items for different prices.

For more Minecraft content, visit and subscribe to our new YouTube channel.

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul