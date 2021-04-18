Top 5 ways to find emeralds in Minecraft easily

Emeralds are a rare Minecraft ore, which only spawns within mountain biomes. Emeralds have several uses for players, including but not limited to beacons, trading, and decoration. These rare ores are green and must be smelted in a furnace to produce the shiny gem.

One of the most practical uses for emeralds is to use them for trading with villagers and wandering traders. Emeralds act as a universal currency in Minecraft. Each villager will offer different supplies for emeralds or emeralds for a certain amount of supplies.

Many players know this, but they may wonder what the best and easiest way to find emeralds is in Minecraft. The following is a list of five different ways players can easily find emeralds in Minecraft.

5 Best ways to find emeralds in Minecraft

#1 - Strip mining in the mountains

Emeralds in a cave (Image via minecraftpc.wikia.com)

Strip mining has been around since the very beginnings of Minecraft. Before emeralds were added to the game, players would use this tactic to mine for diamonds, iron, coal, Redstone, and lapis lazuli. Ever since emeralds were added to Minecraft in the 1.3.1 update, players have been using the strip mining technique to find these green gems.

For those unaware, strip mining is when the player goes underground and mines in a straight line until they find the ores they're looking for. It's very effective to use this technique as it's fast and efficient. It's also recommended that players create a few different strip mines in their area to get all the ores near them.

Emerald ore only naturally generates in the veins of the mountain biome. Players should be sure to strip mine there if they're looking for emeralds.

#2 - Trading with villagers

Trading with a villager (Image via aminoapps)

Another sure way to get emeralds is to trade with villagers. Villages are naturally generated in every Minecraft world with "generated structures" turned on.

As mentioned earlier, emeralds are the currency that villagers use to trade. This means that as long as the player has the items required for a trade, they will get emeralds.

Villagers also usually ask for easy trades, so the player should have little issues getting the required items.

#3 - Treasure chests

Underground Minecraft treasure chest (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft is known for its treasure chests scattered throughout the terrain. In these treasure chests, players can find emeralds. These buried treasure chests are only generated in Minecraft Java Edition.

Still, if the player happens to come across one, there's a 59.9% chance of four to eight emeralds generating within the chest. These are good odds.

#4 - Desert and jungle temples

Jungle temple in Minecraft (Image via Minecraftseeds.com)

Desert and jungle temples are fan favorites in Minecraft. Players who enjoy exploring these dangerous structures can expect to come across emeralds from time to time.

In Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions, there is an 18% chance of one to three emeralds generating in desert temples. There is an 8.7% chance of one to three emeralds generating within a chest in jungle temples.

#5 - In the ocean

Ocean shipwreck in Minecraft (Image via education.minecraft.net)

Players often find forgotten shipwrecks and underwater ruins. Players would be delighted to know that emeralds generate in these structures under the sea. In Minecraft Java Edition, one to five emeralds have an 8.9% chance of generating naturally in shipwrecks.

Underwater ruins have about a 15% chance of generating one emerald in both the small and large chests.

In the Minecraft Bedrock Edition, the player has an even greater chance of finding emeralds in the ocean. In shipwrecks, one to five emeralds have a 73% chance of generating.

In underwater ruins, one emerald has a 15% chance of generating in any chest. The odds are really in the player's favor in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

