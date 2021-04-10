Diamonds are one of the most valuable resources in Minecraft. Every player loves finding diamonds in this indie pixel game. Due to their extreme rarity, finding diamonds might seem difficult.

Diamonds are among the most sought-after minerals in the game because of their usage in crafting high-quality tools, armor, and other utilities. Before netherite, diamond gear was the best gear in Minecraft. Even right now, it is only second to netherite in terms of durability.

This article focuses on different easy methods to find the shiny blue mineral in Minecraft. Using these methods, players can obtain diamonds quickly and easily.

Read: How to use diamonds effectively in Minecraft

How to find Diamonds in Minecraft easily

Where to find diamonds?

Finding Coordinates in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Diamond ore generates below Y level 16. The best level to find diamonds is Y 11. Players looking for diamonds shouldn't waste their time mining at the wrong height level. After the caves and cliffs update, players can also find diamond ores below Y level 0. Press F3 to check coordinates in Minecraft.

Best Mining Technique for finding diamonds easily

There are different ways to find diamonds in Minecraft, but players should always practice the efficient and quickest mining method.

Advertisement

Strip Mining

Strip Mining (Image via Minecraft)

Strip mining is one of the most reliable mining methods. It is used to find all types of resources in Minecraft. Players can use strip mining to cover long distances and find more diamonds.

In strip mining, players have to mine a straight long line at Y level 11. After mining the line, start mining the left and right side. Mine 10-20 blocks straight on either side. Then come back to the main lane, leave a two-block wide gap and start mining again.

Using this method, players can find tons of diamond easily. Use a Fortune III pickaxe to get maximum diamonds from ores.

Cave Exploration

Image via Minecraft

Explore caves below Y level 16 to find diamond ores on cave walls. Diamond ores are often generated near lava pools inside caves. After the caves and cliffs update, players will find many diamond ores by exploring new caves.

Opening Loot Chests

Image via Reddit

Advertisement

When playing Minecraft, players will come across hidden chests often. These chests can either have useless common items or rare resources like diamonds and gold.

Buried treasure chests have a 59.9% chance of having diamonds inside. Players should always check loot chests and hope they get lucky enough to find some easy diamonds.