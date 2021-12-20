Where will Warden spawn in Minecraft? Everything we know so far about upcoming mob

The Warden is set to join Minecraft in update 1.19, The Wild Update. The Warden will enter a host of hostile mobs in the game but will be more alike to the two "bosses": the Ender Dragon and the Wither.

The Warden is poised to become one of the most dangerous mobs in the entire game. It will almost certainly be the most dangerous overworld mob. Minecraft players with full iron armor will die from two hits. It's going to be a huge challenge to face, and many players will want to avoid it, so they'll need to know where it will be spawning.

Where will players run into the Warden in Minecraft?

The Warden is said to spawn in the Deep Dark biome. The Deep Dark biome is a brand new cave biome that will also arrive in the 1.19 update. The Warden will primarily be found there and not many places else.

The Warden will primarily be found in the Deep Dark biome (Image via Minecraft)

The new Deep Dark biome will be found in cave, specifically under Y level 0. It is home to new sculk blocks and the Warden. There will be a chance that the Deep Dark spawns the new structure called the Warden's Cabin.

Az_Bahari @az_baharibruh @shankmaximus07 you wait until the warden in Minecraft is gonna be full horror game XD @shankmaximus07 you wait until the warden in Minecraft is gonna be full horror game XD

Minecraft has officially stated that the Deep Dark will have a lot of loot. This will be an interesting offset, considering it will be home to the most difficult mob Minecraft players will come across.

Players will probably come across the Deep Dark biome a lot by accident. Players mining or exploring will frequently enter the biome and find the Warden. Fortunately, the Warden is blind, so it can't see players at all.

Minecraft @Minecraft



The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live:



↣ youtu.be/wi-QS43xDTc ↢ How will the Allay go about gathering things for you? And what kind of treasures can you smuggle out of the desolate shadows of the Deep Dark?The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live: How will the Allay go about gathering things for you? And what kind of treasures can you smuggle out of the desolate shadows of the Deep Dark?The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live:↣ youtu.be/wi-QS43xDTc ↢ https://t.co/yQSoYq2Ncc

However, it's fast and very strong and can hear very well. Players will need to be extremely careful when in the Deep Dark biome since it will be home to the Warden.

Also Read Article Continues below

1.19 does not have an official release date yet, but it will arrive in 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar