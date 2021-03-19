Who is Minecraft YouTuber TapL?

Minecraft makes up the majority of the gaming content on YouTube, and Minecraft YouTuber TapL, is one the best content creators on the site.

TapL produces about two Minecraft videos a week, mostly posting minigames and special scenario content. As of March 18th, 2021, he has over 2.62 million subscribers and 914 videos. That's quite an impressive profile.

TapL's real name is Harvey Lee. He was born on May 7th, 2001. TapL works full-time as a Minecraft content creator on YouTube and Twitch, and he also has Twitter, Instagram, and Discord accounts used to communicate with his fans.

TapL's Minecraft YouTube History

TapL's beginning

TapL is most famous for his YouTube channel, created May 9th, 2014. In the early days, TapL created a lot of Pixel Gun 3D content, but he soon migrated to Hypixel content where he gained most of his popularity. For those that haven't played, Hypixel is a server which hosts many minigames. TapL was most famous for Skywars and Bedwars minigames on the server.

Hypixel logo (Image via xaelgraphics.com)

Skywars is a PvP style game where players each spawn on floating islands, and fight to the death. Bedwars is a team PvP game where teams each spawn on islands with one bed. If that team's bed is destroyed, those players will not be able to respawn and can be killed. In both games, last player/team standing wins.

What his channel looks like today

Currently, TapL creates Minecraft speedruns and UHC (Ultra Hardcore) PvP content on his server, Tapple. This server is run by his friend and server main Enferno, who helps to create unique server scenarios for each video. TapL's playthroughs always have a unique scenario applied to the server.

In one of his recent solo playthroughs, TapL shrunk every minute. Despite this hindrance, TapL beat the game.

In a UHC video, players teleported each time they were hit. This made PvP activity quite chaotic.

Multiple Channels

TapL isn't the only channel Harvey has. HarV is another channel he created at the same time as TapL, this channel no longer has videos open to the public. He also has three more channels, made very recently. These channels are TapLLIVE, TapLShorts, and TapLVODS.

TapL's influence outside of YouTube

TapL's Minecraft server

Tapple.world's server logo (Image via dribbble.com)

As mentioned earlier, TapL and Enferno run a Minecraft server called Tapple.world (IP address is the same name). This server hosts special UHC scenario matches for players to join. The server even has its own dedicated website to keep players informed.

Twitch streaming

As Twitch has become bigger than ever in the Minecraft community, TapL has begun to create regular content on the site. He livestreams on Twitch almost daily and has a follower count of 428K as of March 18th, 2021.

Other TapL Facts

TapL also runs a merch store dedicated to his Minecraft legacy. Players can get TapL player skin themed items, like hoodies and mugs.

Harvey went through a few usernames such as appleman158, TehApple, and Tapple, before landing on his current name TapL.