YesSmartyPie’s exclusive guide to creating Minecraft gaming content

Minecraft is one of the most popular and widely played games worldwide. Many players in India moved to Minecraft last year and started playing and creating engaging gaming content around it. The game is known to provide a great canvas to create architectural masterpieces and build a beautiful world amidst mountains and jungles.

Here is YesSmartyPie's guide to creating engaging Minecraft videos.

Minecraft content creation tips by YesSmartyPie

Minecraft, being a game of survival, provides an opportunity for gamers to think innovatively and build engaging content. These key aspects should be considered while playing Minecraft and creating gameplay content around it:

1) Understand Minecraft and create a storyline

I remember not creating any content for a week after I purchased Minecraft. It took me a while to clearly understand the concept of this game. There are many aspects to this game like survival, adventure, treasure hunt, and many more.

One needs to understand how and what they want to create while playing this game, and this is only possible after repeatedly playing and completely exploring the game first hand. Therefore, I would suggest beginners to first play this game thoroughly and understand its concept because only then will you be able to create a great storyline.

2) Be focused, not frustrated

What type of gamer are you? Do you get frustrated, angry, and lose hope after a defeat? Then mind you, this game isn’t for you. Being the game of survival, one can only play this game rightly by being focused and calm.

While I do understand channelizing frustration in the right manner may help, but there are more cons than pros. There will be days when you cannot create a structure or lose a challenge. All you need to do is stay patient and be optimistic. Do not give up. This is a game of survival, so doing better in the next game should be your only motivation.

3) Join online servers and play Minecraft PVPs

Minecraft PVP (Image via YesSmartyPie)

This will play a huge role in helping you develop a strategic mindset. Joining online servers like Hypixel will help you develop competitive skills and unleash your core strength. Playing Minecraft PVPs like Bedwars, Skywars, and Warlords can help you build strategic ideas and sharpen your gaming skills.

Also, do try the survival multiplayer (SMP) server, which is one of the most interesting and fun ways to play Minecraft, which helps you create a whole new world in the game. Playing with many individuals also helps in analyzing where you stand and what kind of skills you need to gain in order to overpower others.

As a beginner, your only focus should be on clearly understanding the game and honing your skills. Do not give up at any point; you will only master the game as you fail. Once you are confident enough, the Minecraft world is yours. Choose interesting challenges, play, create great content, and spread some laughter.

