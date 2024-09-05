"Ok I'm in": Minecraft's creator Notch shares his excitement over upcoming live-action movie

The Minecraft movie has finally given fans a first glimpse at what's to come as well as a North American theatrical release date of April 4, 2025. As the film's first major trailer debuted, Markus Persson AKA Notch, the original creator of Mojang's sandbox title, shared his thoughts on it.

In a post on X, Persson remarked "Ok I'm in" following his endorsement by stating "Wow this is a weird feeling":

It has been almost exactly 10 years since Persson sold his 71% stake in the game to Microsoft and departed Mojang Studios, the latter of which has become a developer under Microsoft's umbrella.

However, before Persson departed in 2014, he did mention on his X account that he was discussing a movie deal for his beloved sandbox game with Warner Bros., which has now come full circle.

The feelings are likely complex for Notch, who has become a billionaire thanks to Minecraft but who no longer has direct involvement with the game, Mojang Studios, or Microsoft.

Persson also fell out of favor with many fans of his title due to a string of controversies, ultimately leading to Mojang removing mentions of him from the game beginning with Java Edition Snapshot 19w13a.

Regardless, Notch remains appreciated by much of Minecraft faithful for bringing the best-selling video game into existence in the first place. His endorsement of the title's upcoming live-action adaptation should be a positive for the movie's success.

It remains to be seen how the film will ultimately perform, but a seeming endorsement from Notch may be a good sign.

What we know about the Minecraft live-action movie so far

Jack Black as Steve in the first Minecraft movie trailer (Image via Mojang/Warner Bros.)

Arriving in theaters in North America on April 4, 2025, A Minecraft Movie is a live-action adaptation of Mojang's sandbox title starring the likes of Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Kate McKinnon, Jason Momoa, Jermaine Clement, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sebastian Hansen. According to the casting, Jack Black will be playing the iconic default player character Steve.

The film is being directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre) and features live-action actors and characters while also incorporating a substantial amount of CGI for the game world itself.

The first trailer showed CG renditions of several notable in-game mobs, including sheep, llamas, creepers, and armies of piglins from the fiery Nether dimension.

A Minecraft Movie is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide while being handled by Legendary East in China. The film will have its North American release date on April 4, 2025, but international audiences will be able to catch the action on April 2, 2025. Additional details should emerge as the film approaches its theatrical release date, including likely more than a few additional trailers.

