Minecraft is finally getting its first feature-length movie after a long wait and will feature huge names like Jack Black and Jason Mamoa. While there were many leaks of the movie, fans were still waiting for Mojang to make an official announcement. And it seems that the day is here. The studio announced the movie's official release date on the game's official X account.

The Minecraft movie will only be shown in theaters. The image in the post shows a closeup of a creeper. The realistic animation style gives this iconic mob quite a different appearance from what players are used to seeing in the game.

When will the Minecraft Live movie be released?

The Minecraft movie will come to theaters on April 4, 2025, and will feature Jack Black in the main role as he will play Steve. Other cast members include Jason Mamoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen.

We also know that the movie's story will focus on Steve's origin story. This was confirmed by Jack Black himself in an interview. The movie will also portray the piglins as the antagonists. Fans are interested to see where the story goes and how it presents the various game mechanics in the movie.

There was a big kerfuffle recently when someone shared leaked images of the movie, showing how all the different mobs would look. This divided the fans, with most of them disliking how everything looked. Many people also questioned the need to make it a live-action movie instead of a fully animated one.

But it seems the movie is already made and ready to be released in a few months. There is a lot of anticipation about how the movie will be received when it is finally released. Notably, an animated series based on the game is also being made and will be released on Netflix.

