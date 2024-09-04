“Is this movie even real?”: Minecraft movie leaks show realistic mobs, leaving fans in disbelief

Minecraft is finally about to get its first feature-length movie next year, and fans are highly excited. The only problem many people have with the movie is that it’s live-action, as they feel it should be animated. And when an image was leaked a few days ago showing the character design of the mobs, everyone’s fear turned into reality. The images showed some of the iconic mobs from the game, such as the bee and the creeper, and no one liked their design.

Redditor Lorenz_ist09 shared an image on the game's subreddit, showing the possible design of the three mobs; sheep, creeper, and bee. With their semi-realistic design, it's hard to ignore their uncanny appearance. Note that these are leaked images and quite likely a test design, which means this might not be the final design for the Minecraft movie.

prollygonnaban reacted to these images and commented:

“Is this gonna be a good movie or is it just gonna be fan service and cameos ??...is this movie even real I don't see any trailers lol”

Captain_Thrax said these images look like real leaks and not many people really hope the movie will be good. The only hope left for the movie is to be funny and bad so that it becomes enjoyable at least. ChrisLMDG said the movie makers tried to take these images down wherever it was posted, implying these leaks' authenticity.

BusyDucks said the Minecraft movie is real and has been in the works for more than 10 years at this point, with the process starting in 2014. They mentioned that no trailers have been released yet. KingOfThePlayPlace seemed surprised at the time taken to make the movie.

Redditors discuss the upcoming movie (Image via Reddit/Lorenz_ist09)

Another user named ArthuReddit12 said that it can happen when there are many issues during the development process. The Minecraft movie was first scheduled to be released in 2019 but was delayed and shifted to April 4, 2025.

More about Minecraft movie

Players are waiting for the movie trailer to drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft movie was long overdue and it did take a long time to come. While it will be released next year, the date is not fixed as the post-production work remains. The movie will feature stars like Jason Mamoa and Jack Black in the lead roles and it will focus on an origin story, as confirmed by the latter in an interview.

