"It's kind of an origin story": Jack Black reveals mind-boggling information about the upcoming Minecraft live-action movie

A live-action Minecraft movie has been long overdue, especially since the game has millions of fans all around the globe. What’s even better is having Jack Black as one of the main cast members. In a recent interview with Sunrise, the actor mentioned this when asked about the movie:

"It’s kind of an origin story."

But thankfully, that was not the only thing he mentioned. Here’s everything that we know about the live-action Minecraft movie and what to expect from it.

Jack Black talks about live-action Minecraft movie

In the interview with Sunrise, Jack Black talked about the live-action Minecraft movie without giving out any spoilers. And yet, the surface-level information was enough to create a wave of excitement amongst fans.

Black mentioned that the live-action Minecraft movie will focus on the game's origin, which means it must take place before Steve or Alex come into the world. It will be shot mostly in New Zealand, and it seems like the perfect place for a movie that shows vast stretches of beautiful land.

Another important bit of information is that Jason Momoa will also be a part of the movie. Perhaps he will play the negative role, or it might be Jack Black. The latter's performance as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie was fantastic, making him a great fit for the villain.

Fans took to the social media platform X and shared their reaction to the live-action Minecraft movie's news. Since all we have is this limited bit of information, an air of confusion was present in the reaction. X user V1N1JR asked what could possibly be the live-action Minecraft movie's plot.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the movie makers have taken inspiration from Matt Patt’s Minecraft fan theory? Another user named MiamiNationPFL commented that Jack Black will be a great fit for the role owing to his great voice acting skills.

Expand Tweet

Another bit of information we got from the interview is that there are going to be a few songs as well. Just like The Super Mario Bros. Movie has Black’s famous Peaches song, perhaps we may get something for this one as well?

As of now, all we can do is wait for the film as well as the Minecraft 1.21 update. These are surely exciting times for the fans.