"Old copper texture goes hard": Minecraft players discuss old vs new ore textures

Minecraft Redditors recently discussed whether they prefer old or new ore textures. Mojang Studios made a major change to ore textures in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update, making them look drastically different from what they were. Hence, the community was torn between some liking the old texture and others embracing the new one.

Even after two years since the change was made, players are eager to discuss it. In a recent Reddit post about ore textures, some replies were hilarious, while others discussed which of the two designs they prefer.

"Old copper texture goes hard"

Minecraft Redditors discuss whether they prefer old or new ore textures

Redditor Wolfjazz2712 recently posted how they found old ore textures while playing the latest version of Minecraft. The first picture depicted the old and new ore textures, and the second picture was an in-game screenshot where they found gold ore with old textures.

Since the original poster was confused by their discovery, they posted the pictures on Minecraft's official subreddit and asked the community about it. The subreddit members didn't disappoint with their responses as the post went viral, receiving over 5000 upvotes and over 400 comments in a day.

While some helped the original poster figure out why they were seeing old textures, others simply discussed which textures they preferred.

One Redditor hilariously commented how the old copper textures looked great. However, copper is a relatively new material and was showcased as a simple stone block in the comparison picture. Hence, users found it funny that a plain stone block was placed to showcase old copper textures.

One user helped the original poster by explaining how players can enable the old texture pack on Java Edition. However, the Redditor was unsure whether there was a setting to bring back old textures on Bedrock Edition.

Another Redditor added that there is free old texture pack content on Bedrock Edition Marketplace that can be installed and activated.

The ore texture comparison picture had a mistake, which was pointed out by Redditors. They wrote that the old lapis lazuli and emerald ore textures were wrong and had a different design. Some people defended the original poster, stating that they were not the ones who created the comparison picture.

In conclusion, many Minecraft Redditors enjoyed discussing the old and new ore textures. They helped the original poster figure out why they were seeing old textures and also discussed a few details between the two. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.