One Minecraft enchantment combo every player should use

In Minecraft, players need to survive for as long as possible and defeat the final boss, Ender Dragon. As they progress in the game, they can discover enchantments that can be applied to each gear, like weapons, tools, and armor. While there are several enchantments to apply, certain combinations are extremely useful in most scenarios.

One of the most useful enchantment combinations in Minecraft is mending and unbreaking. Here's what makes these essential.

Minecraft's best enchantment combo: Unbreaking and Mending

Why Mending and Unbreaking enchantments the best combination?

Unbreaking enchantment prolongs a gear's durability (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, players need to quickly gather resources and create their first set of weapons and tools. However, each piece of gear they use has a set amount of durability. After its first use, a green bar will appear right below each gear, showcasing its lifespan. The bar depletes as it keeps getting used.

If that bar goes to zero, that armor, weapon, or tool will simply break and vanish. There's no way to get that particular armor back and reuse it.

Unbreaking is an enchantment that lowers the chances of a gear's durability decreasing on usage. This power-up increases the durability of that gear. There are three levels of unbreaking enchantment, each reducing the chance of durability depletion by 50%/~66%/75%, respectively.

Since unbreaking is common, even new players can easily find and use it. However, the main catch of unbreaking is that even this enchantment cannot make a gear invincible.

Mending can make any gear invincible (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is where the mending enchantment comes into play. It's arguably the most craved powerup in Minecraft. The main use of this enchantment is that it gives a gear the ability to automatically repair itself with the XP orbs picked up by players.

If a player holds a mending enchanted gear and picks up XP points after killing mobs, they can repair that gear to full health.

When both mending and unbreaking enchantment are applied, players can easily save and use a gear for as long as they want. The unbreaking will ensure the gear's durability depletes slowly, giving players more time to use it than simply repair it. On the other hand, the mending enchantment will allow the gear to be completely invincible.

This way, players can save other useful enchantments they have applied to their gear.

