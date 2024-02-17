OpenAI's Sora's AI recreation of Minecraft gameplay is cursed and unhinged

A bizarre Minecraft gameplay clip recently surfaced on a social media platform that was made by OpenAI's new Sora AI model. Sora is a brand-new model that can create video clips based on text inputs. It is the next massive step in artificial intelligence since videos were extremely hard for previous models to create. Recently, Sora was asked to create a Minecraft gameplay.

The video Sora created was quite fascinating yet cursed to witness.

Cursed Minecraft gameplay video made by OpenAI's Sora AI model

Sora's AI video of the gameplay starts with a player walking in slow motion in a plains biome. The overall look of the textures hints that the AI model used a resource pack and shaders with different sky textures and light engines. The hot bar with health, hunger, and items looks surprisingly accurate.

As the player walks, a chicken and a pig are seen, but they have completely different textures, confirming that the AI model used a resource pack to create the gameplay clip.

When the player comes near the pig and nudges it, the mob starts running backward, with its face still facing the player. This is the point where the bizarreness of the video begins.

The pig continues to glide on the ground and eventually vanishes through a hut, which can be seen from a distance. Soon after that, the player walks near the hut located beside a small lake.

In the lake, there are a couple of extremely weird mobs with scary animations. By face, they look like cows, but their body mechanics are inaccurate.

Reaction to OpenAI's Sora AI video of Minecraft gameplay

After Sora's gameplay video surfaced on X social media platforms, many people flocked and reacted to it.

While some stated that the video looked quite scary, others wrote that people could just play the game itself rather than waste time creating an AI video of it. One hilariously commented that it was not Minecraft but Digbuild, which is a ripoff of the sandbox game.

Some people claim that the AI video does not look far from what the game actually looks like.

While the video in general looked like Minecraft, the AI model was not able to recreate mob animations and textures properly. The pig was gliding on the ground and walking backward, while the cows did not even look like cows.

The texture pack and shader effects were decent in hindsight, but there were several issues in the smaller details.