7 best Minecraft texture packs for mobs

When players first enter the world of Minecraft, they are greeted by simple and passive farm animals that roam around the forests and plains biomes in the game. However, as you progress in the game, you'll encounter more complex mobs that can be neutral or even hostile in nature. All these entities have different shapes, sizes, and textures.

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, the massive playerbase has come up with loads of texture packs or resource packs that can completely change the look and feel of these mobs without tinkering with their features. This article lists seven such packs that you can try out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 Minecraft mob texture packs worth checking out

1) Better Vanilla Animals

Better Vanilla Animals adds new textures to regular passive animals in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

If you want to add new kinds of textures to regular passive animals that spawn in the game, the Better Vanilla Animals texture pack is the best for it. It essentially adds a few textures to animals like cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, squids, turtles, etc., and creates different variants of them. For example, some sheep or cows can also have horns or completely different colors.

2) Spryzeen's Healthbars

This particular texture pack shows health bars over each mob in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

While we can see our own health bar, players usually do not have any idea how much health other mobs have left, except for boss mobs. Hence, this texture pack adds a small health bar to each and every mob. This makes it easier for you to see how much health these entities have, which helps you in battles or in saving a pet. This is one of the more useful texture packs on the list.

3) Zinkenite mobs

Zinkenite mobs enhance textures of every mob in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

If you are bored of seeing the same old mobs in every new world you create, you can use the Zinkenite mob texture pack. This pack slightly changes the textures of each and every mob present in the game, from cows to ender dragons. It does not completely change the textures; it only enhances the vanilla versions and creates alternatives.

4) HostileMobSpawning

This texture pack mainly shows which blocks are not lit properly to prevent hostile mobs from spawning (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

Although most of the texture packs in this list change the textures of the mobs themselves, this one is different. To prevent hostile mobs from spawning, players are required to light up all the blocks in an area where they can spawn. However, users need to frequently check the debug screen and step on each and every block to know its light level.

Hence, this texture pack was created to highlight which blocks are not sufficiently lit to completely prevent hostile mobs, and it is more of a utility-based texture pack.

5) Max's Better Mobs

Max's Better Mobs adds several variants of mob textures to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft resource pack is a combination of many other standalone texture packs that have unique textures for mobs. It adds various texture variants for mobs so that not every group looks the same. This is a brilliant texture pack for those who are bored of the same old game and want new visuals.

6) Mobs Refreshed

Mobs Refreshed drastically changes the overall mob textures and animations in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

The Mobs Refreshed texture pack completely reinvents mobs and how they look and feel in a world. Each and every mob has been completely retextured and remade to have a different shape and size as well. The developers of this texture pack are continuously working on adding new animations and variants of vanilla mobs to further enhance the experience.

7) Spawn Animations

This texture pack adds spawning animations to mobs in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Spawn Animations is a unique texture pack that adds new spawning animations for hostile mobs like skeletons, zombies, spiders, creepers, slimes, wither skeletons, etc. Although the texture pack does not change anything, it adds a completely new animation that offers a more immersive experience. Hostile mobs will not just pop out of thin air, and they will come out of the ground instead.