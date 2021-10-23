How to get Overpowered achievement in Minecraft Bedrock

In Minecraft, players can get certain achievements unlocked by performing certain tasks in the game. These are called 'Achievements' in Minecraft Bedrock Edition and 'Advancements' in the Java Edition. But in Bedrock, there is one special achievement that most players try to unlock and brag about.

One of the rarest achievements in Minecraft Bedrock is the "Overpowered" achievement, and for good reason too. This is an achievement that approximately only 30 percent of players have unlocked and there is only one way to get it in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Eating an Enchanted Golden Apple to get the Overpowered achievement in Minecraft

Many new players of Bedrock Edition must have heard about this achievement but have no idea how to get it. The answer is pretty simple and straightforward, yet strangely difficult. Players simply have to eat a particular item in the game. Unfortunately, it is one of the rarest loot in all of Minecraft and that is the Enchanted Golden Apple.

The Enchanted Golden Apple, a.k.a. Notch Apple (Notch is the creator of Minecraft), is a highly overpowered food item that players can consume to get the "Overpowered" achievement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Where to find the Enchanted Golden Apple

Unfortunately, it cannot be crafted by any means, unlike the normal Golden Apple, since it is a loot item and players will have to find it somewhere in the Minecraft world. There is a maximum chance of only 6.5% to find the Enchanted Golden Apple, that too in a Bastion Remnant in the Nether realm. It can also be found in Dungeons, Mineshafts, Ruined Portals, Desert Temples, and Woodland Mansions, with an even lesser chance between 1.4% to 3.1%.

Enchanted Golden Apple (Image via Minecraft)

What are the benefits of eating the Enchanted Golden Apple

When players find an Enchanted Golden Apple, they usually just keep it safe and don't eat it, just because it is so difficult to find another. But there are times when players are in a dying or dire situation and may need some instant power, then there is nothing better than an Enchanted Golden Apple.

The Enchanted Golden Apple can provide you with these superpowers.

Absorption 4 for 2 minutes, with 8 extra hearts

Regeneration 5 and players heal quicker for 30 seconds

Fire Resistance 1 for 5 minutes

Resistance 1 for 5 minutes

The Enchanted Golden Apple is one of the rarest loots in the game. And hence the "Overpowered" achievement in Minecraft Bedrock is also one of the rarest achievements to win.

