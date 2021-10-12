Pain Cycle enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons has a considerable amount of enchantments for players to utilize in their build, and Pain Cycle can be a good early pick for damage dealing and clearing out enemy mobs.

Pain Cycle is a common enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons, and should be fairly easy to unlock and implement into an early-game loadout (though mid and late-game options are very much a thing as well).

But what exactly does the enchantment itself do? What are its applications? Simply put, Pain Cycle is an enchantment that siphons a hero's life in order to increase the damage of their attacks.

Minecraft Dungeons: More info on Pain Cycle and its uses

If combined with health regeneration, Pain Cycle can still be useful in late-game builds (Image via Mojang/Reddit user u/Geolindrag).

When it comes to brass tacks as a Minecraft Dungeons enchantment, Pain Cyle takes a set amount of life every time a hero lands an attack but grants them a stack each time.

Once the hero has built up five stacks, their attack will have enhanced damage. For melee builds that focus on attacking quickly and often, this can be a great way to throw in some extra damage per second.

However, the fact that the enchantment uses life as a resource means heroes will have to be mindful of their health, especially on higher difficulties or during protracted fights against enchanted mobs or bosses.

Like most enchantments, Pain Cycle has multiple tiers that progressively increase its efficiency in Minecraft Dungeons. At the maximum rank of three (III), the amplified attack from Pain Cycle will do 5x as much damage as a regular attack performed by the hero.

Like all enchantment tiers, however, this will cost more enchantment points in order to reach the highest tier.

Along with Reckless, Pain Cycle is one of the lone enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons that cause drawbacks as well as providing benefits at one time.

Also Read

It should also be kept in mind that Pain Cycle is specifically a melee enchantment, meaning players won't be able to build stacks via ranged weapons such as their bow and must rely on their enchanted melee weapon specifically in order to build stacks and inflict amplified damage.

However, for Minecraft heroes wary of the enchantment due to its ability to drain life, supplementing this drawback with armor such as the Wither set can offset the loss with substantial health gains. By neutralizing the one drawback to the enchantment, Pain Cycle has a higher upside that can fit many builds in mid- and even late-game in certain situations.

Edited by Rohit Mishra