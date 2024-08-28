Popular Minecraft YouTuber Stampy's Lovely World now available on Marketplace

Minecraft YouTuber Stampy (AKA Stampy Cat/Stampylonghead) had been working on a special project with 4J Studios for quite some time, and it appears that it has finally come to a head. On August 27, 2024, Stampy confirmed that a new downloadable game world, known as Stampy's Lovely World, is now available via the official marketplace found on Bedrock Edition platforms.

For the price of 990 Minecoins or $5.99 USD (or the equivalent in a player's country), Stampy's Lovely World promises hours of content for Minecraft Bedrock. Fans of the longtime content creator will likely recognize more than a few callouts to hid videos, but there's much more to this map than fanservice and references.

What to know about Stampy's Lovely World for Minecraft Bedrock

Stampy's Lovely World map for Minecraft Bedrock (Image via 4J Studios/Mojang)

Any fan of the original Stampy's Lovely World seen on Stampy's YouTube channel will find plenty that feels familiar in this new Minecraft Bedrock world. The creations that were implemented over 10 years of Stampy's Lovely World Series are all consolidated in this map, with no cut corners. However, the greatest draw may just be Stampy's Funland.

Complete with over 100 rides and minigames, Stampy's Funland has been examined and rebuilt top to bottom to ensure that everything works as expected. Most of the rides and minigames are capable of facilitating multiple players as well. Iconic locations, including Stampy's house and the Love Garden, are all within walking distance for players who download this map/world.

Since the original iteration of Stampy's Lovely World was developed over several years and a turnstile of regularly released game updates, this map has been adjusted to run with current iterations of Bedrock Edition and all of the changes made in recent updates, including Trails & Tales and Tricky Trials. This should ensure that all redstone mechanics work as intended.

All things considered, longtime fans of Stampy or simply Minecraft content creators in general may get quite the potent nostalgia rush out of this map. Sure, many player-made maps have attempted to imitate it, but this one is officially produced by Stampy and 4J Studios. Players won't get a more authentic experience from Stampy's Lovely World than what this map provides.

Stampy's house in the Stampy's Lovely World map (Image via 4J Studios/Mojang)

Sure, some Minecraft fans likely won't be thrilled that this map comes with a cost, but that's a reality of the in-game marketplace. Moreover, considering the amount of detail and quality this map provides, a few dollars here and there doesn't seem to be too much to ask. Supporting one of the community's most tenured content creators may be worth the asking price for some fans.

