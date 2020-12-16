Projecticle Protection is an armor enchantment in Minecraft that will reduce the amount of damage that a player receives from projectile attacks.

Projectile Protection is a great enchantment for Minecraft players to use, in order to protect themselves from damage that can come from afar. Flying arrows from skeletons or players, sometimes, can not be dodged on every occasion.

This specific enchantment will help players stay in the fight, by reducing the amount of damage they receive from projectile attacks. The protection granted by this enchantment will reduce the damage a Minecraft player takes from attacks such as arrows shot by skeletons, fireballs from ghasts, and even fire charges.

This article will be breaking down what the Projectile Protection enchantment in Minecraft is and how players can get it on their own armor.

Projectile Protection enchantment in Minecraft

The Projectile Protection enchantment can be placed on any slot of armor, which include helmets, chestplates, leggings, and boots. The enchantment itself can be placed on pretty much every armor type, such as leather, chain, gold, steel, diamond, and netherite.

The amount of damage reduction offered by the enchantment itself will vary depending on the level of the Projecticle Protection enchant that is on a specific piece of armor.

Level 1, which is Projectile Protection I, will grant players players an 8% reduction in damage taken from projectile attacks. This will progressively increase all the way to Level 4, which is Projectile Protection IV, that reduces the damage players take from projectile attacks by 32%.

Higher quality pieces of armor with this enchantment will help increase the total amount of all damage protection that Minecraft players will have. However, it must be noted that the enchant itself will offer the same level protection regardless of the piece it is placed on.

As an example, a diamond helmet with Projectile Protection II will offer more total protection than a leather helmet with Projectile Protection II. This is due to the fact that diamond helmets have a higher natural armor than leather. The enchantment on both pieces will still offer 16% reduced damage taken from projectile attacks regardless.

Uses for Projectile Protection

There are plenty of nasty ranged attacks in Minecraft that players need to watch out for. Having an enchanted piece of armor will reduce some of the damage that a player will receive from those kinds of attacks.

The most common kind of projectile attacks that Minecraft players are likely to encounter in the world come from arrows from skeletons, fireballs from ghasts, and fire charges.

This enchantment can also be very handy in a PvP situation where a player is under heavy arrow fire from other players. The Projectile Protection enchantment will offer great reduction in damage received from ranged specific attacks.

Getting the Projectile Protection enchantment

Projectile Protection can be placed on a piece of armor by using an enchanting table, expending experience earned by the player and some lapis lazuli.

Higher level enchantments can be placed on gear by surrounding an enchanting table with additional bookshelves. Minecraft players should note that higher level enchantments will cost an increased amount of experience in order to obtain.

This enchantment can also be placed on a piece of equipment with an anvil and the correct corresponding enchantment book. Console commands can also be used to grant enchantments for players who do not mind a bit of cheating.

A completed guide for enchantments in Minecraft can be found here.