Quick Charge enchantment in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Quick Charge is the ideal enchantment to reload a crossbow in Minecraft quickly.

Exclusive to the crossbow, Quick Charge can be applied from levels one to three (4/5 depending on Minecraft edition and byway of command) using an enchantment table, command or an enchanted book that is specific to Quick Charge.

Introduced in version 1.14, Quick Charge has proven to be a solid enchantment that complements the crossbow well.

Pillagers are on the hunt, appearing at local villages all around the Overworld. Don’t let the tenacity of these crossbow-wielding clods push you around! pic.twitter.com/KmhOljypAj — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 29, 2019

The only drawback to the Minecraft crossbow is the time it takes to reload. This is where the Quick Charge enchantment steps in.

Uses of Quick Charge in Minecraft

Crossbows can fire both arrows and fireworks. However, long reload times can delay a player's ability to aim and fire. This gives the enemy or offending mob ample time to deal damage to the player, resulting in critical wounds or potentially death.

By placing the Quick Charge enchantment on a crossbow, the odds of such situations taking place are reduced drastically.

To add Quick Charge to a crossbow in Minecraft, a player should either use an enchantment table or an enchanted book.

To use an enchantment table, players should place the crossbow in the item slot and lapis lazuli in its respective box. Quick Charge should make itself available as an option.

To add Quick Charge to a crossbow in Minecraft, a player should either use an enchantment table or an enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

To use an enchanted book, players should place an anvil in its slot and the enchanted book (quick charge) in the other slot. This should yield an enchanted crossbow.

Crossbows make great weapons on their own and only improve when Quick Charge is added to them.