Ranking Minecraft enchantment for axes

Enchanting axes in Minecraft places new and resourceful abilities on the weapon that players will find useful on their mining journey. Enchantments give weapons a perk that makes them better and stronger.

Players add enchantments to weapons using an enchantment table or an anvil. There are six different types of materials that axes can be created out of. These materials include wood, stone, iron, gold, diamond, and netherite. Axes are created out of two sticks and three of the other material of the player's choice.

Minecraft axe enchantments ranked best to worst

Efficiency

Efficiency is an enchantment that players can apply to certain tools in Minecraft, and it allows them to break target objects at a better rate. With efficiency applied to an axe, players will be able to mine wooden blocks much faster and save time while mining.

Players should keep in mind that since the axe will be breaking many blocks at a high rate, it will break much faster, so it is recommended that players have an enchantment such as unbreaking or mending applied to the weapon as well.

Mending

Mending is a great enchantment for players to use on just about anything in Minecraft. Mending takes the XP that a player earns from mining or from mobs, and uses it to repair the axe.

Mending is a treasure enchantment in Minecraft. This means that players are only able to find the enchantment around the Minecraft world, and never on an enchantment table.

Unbreaking

Unbreaking is an enchantment in Minecraft that increases the durability of the player's axe. Unbreaking will prevent the item from wearing out as fast as it usually does.

Sharpness

If a player wants to make an axe powerful for both fighting mobs and mining, then sharpness is the enchantment to use. Sharpness increases the amount of damage that a weapon will do to any mob that happens to cross it’s path.

Silk Touch

The silk touch enchantment in Minecraft allows players to mine the blocks as they are. Silk touch isn’t the best enchantment to have on an axe, since axes mine only mostly wood.

Silk touch is only really a useful enchantment when it is placed on a pickaxe. The only good use players can have from using silk touch on an axe is when mining book shelves.

Smite

Smite is an enchantment that increases the amount of damage players deal to undead mobs. Because zombies are extremely common, this enchantment can be useful in certain situations..

Since the player is using an axe, it is likely that it will not be used to slay mobs anyways, but if they do choose to use an axe to slay undead mobs for any reason, smite is the best enchantment to have.

Smite is more on the lower end of the list for the enchantment rankings for the simple fact that it is only useful against undead creatures and not anything else.

Bane of Arthropods

Bane of arthropods is similar to smite, except it is for arthropod mobs like spiders. Bane of arthropods is also useful against other mobs such as bees, cave spiders, silverfish, etc.

Fortune

Fortune is a great enchantment for other tools in Minecraft, but with axes, it is honestly completely pointless. Fortune increases the amount of resources that are dropped when a player breaks a block.

Since fortune does not work on wood, and axes are used mainly for wood, this enchantment is useless on an axe. Fortune can increase the amount of watermelons or apples that are dropped if the player is on the hunt for food items.

Curse of Vanishing

This enchantment in Minecraft is at the very bottom of the list when ranking enchantments in Minecraft, mostly because it has no real purpose. Curse of vanishing forces the player's axe to vanish upon death.