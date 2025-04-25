Ranking water-related enchantments in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can apply all kinds of enchantments to their tools, weapons, and armor. These are power-ups that add special abilities to each gear a player uses. There are a few enchantments that are related to how players survive underwater or when in contact with water. However, not all of them are the best to use in all scenarios.

Here is a ranking list of all the water-related enchantments in Minecraft, explaining why they are considered better than others.

Note: This ranking article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

All water-related enchantments in Minecraft: Ranked

5) Frost Walker

Frost walker is the least useful armor enchantment. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Frost walker is a treasure enchantment that can only be applied to boots. This enchantment allows players to walk on water by temporarily freezing water blocks into ice blocks. Whenever players approach a water body, the surface water blocks start to freeze so that they can be walked on.

While this enchantment can be fun to use at first, players will soon realize that it is not the most useful since walking will deplete their hunger bar, while they can simply row a boat across water. Apart from walking on water, there is no particular use of the enchantment.

Additionally, this enchantment is incompatible with the depth strider enchantment, which is a lot more useful in Minecraft.

4) Riptide

Riptide is only useful if players have a trident. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Riptide is a trident-exclusive enchantment. With this enchantment, players can use a trident to launch themselves in the direction they throw the weapon. This technique only works if players are in contact with water, either by submerging in a water body or being drenched in rain.

However, this is not the most useful enchantment for every player since it is completely useless without a trident. Since Trident is a rare weapon, most players might never use it. Furthermore, if players have a riptide-enchanted trident, it will not always be useful since repeatedly finding water bodies or waiting for rain can be frustrating.

3) Aqua Affinity

Aqua Affinity increases underwater mining speed. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Aqua affinity is an enchantment that can only be applied to helmets. This powerup essentially increases underwater mining speed. Players will notice that their mining speed drastically reduces underwater. This effect is lessened by aqua affinity.

This enchantment can be useful for players in the long run, especially if they are working on a massive underwater project, where they need to clear out a large area.

2) Depth Strider

Depth Strider allows players to swim faster. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Depth strider is one of the best water-related armor enchantments in Minecraft. It reduces the resistance caused by water when players try to swim in it, increasing their swimming speed. At its highest level, players' swimming becomes considerably quicker.

Since swimming can feel sluggish to most players, this enchantment is quite useful for both new and experienced players. They can explore a lot of the underwater world before their breath runs out.

1) Respiration

Respiration is the best water-related enchantment. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Respiration is arguably the best water-related enchantment in Minecraft. It is a helmet-exclusive enchantment that allows players to breathe longer underwater. When players swim underwater, they notice how quickly their breath depletes.

Hence, they are forced to resurface and breathe frequently. With respiration enchantment, they can stay underwater longer, giving them more time to loot structures or build.

Respiration can be paired with the depth strider enchantment to make a great armor set for underwater expeditions.

