6 best Minecraft enchantments for armor in 2025

Since Minecraft is a survival-based game, defending oneself against danger is paramount. Hence, good armor enchantments are one of the most important resources to have in the game. Armor parts are worn to protect different areas of the body. Though players can use stronger materials to create better armor parts, they also need these enchantments.

Here is a list of some of the best armor parts' enchantments in Minecraft.

List of 6 great armor enchantments in Minecraft in 2025

1) Mending

Mending is one of the best enchantments to apply to any gear (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Whenever players get attacked while wearing armor, each armor part will take a few hits from the attack and go down in durability. Since the parts have limited durability, they will eventually break and vanish. If players do not want their precious armor set to break, they should use the mending enchantment in Minecraft.

Trending

This powerup allows an armor part to heal itself by absorbing XP points gathered by the player. If players are wearing the mending-enchanted armor parts, the protective gear will never be destroyed.

2) Protection 4

Protection increases the general defensive power of armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Protection is another extremely useful enchantment that almost every armor part should have. This is a simple power-up that increases the armor's protection level. The highest level of the protection enchantment that players can get in a survival world is Protection 4. Since it is a general protection enchantment, it can increase the protection level of armor against all attacks and damages.

If they have this on multiple armor parts, they can easily survive even the most dangerous situations.

3) Fire protection 4

Fire protection can be applied to legging or boot armor parts to protect players from burning (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fire protection is a specific kind of enchantment that reduces the damage taken by the player while burning. It can be applied to legging or boot armor parts to better protect players if they accidentally start burning from lava or get hit by a ghast or blaze mob.

Fire protection level 4 is the maximum that players can get in Minecraft's survival mode. They can apply this to their golden armor since they will be wearing it in the Nether to avoid piglins.

4) Feather Falling 3

Feather falling reduces the fall damage a player takes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since Minecraft's terrain has a lot of elevation changes, there can be moments when players might fall from a high place and take fall damage. This is where the feather falling enchantment can be quite useful.

This powerup simply reduces the raw amount of fall damage that players receive after falling from a height. This enchantment is boots-exclusive since it deals with reducing fall damage.

5) Respiration 3

Respiration enchantment allows players to breathe for longer underwater (Image via Mojang Studios)

While playing Minecraft, players will be exploring lots of underwater worlds as well. There are Shipwrecks, Ocean Monuments, Ocean Ruins, Coral Reefs, and other interesting areas to experience underwater. However, players have a set amount of breath when they take a dive. They either have to find an air block, or come up to the surface to breathe and not lose health.

This is where the respiration enchantment can be handy. This powerup simply increases the amount of breath that players have, allowing them to stay underwater for longer. Respiration level 3 offers the most amount of time underwater before players start taking damage. This powerup can only be applied to the helmet since it is related to breathing.

6) Unbreaking 3

Unbreaking increases the durability of armor parts (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, each armor part has limited durability, after which it breaks. While mending can make the armor parts invincible, it is a treasure enchantment that not every player might find easily. Hence, they can use the unbreaking enchantment to simply increase the durability of each armor part.

Unbreaking can also be paired with mending so that players don't need to frequently replenish the armor's health and can use XP points for other purposes.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!